Blood Assurance Announces New Donor Incentive Campaigns to Kick Off National Blood Donor Month

As Blood Assurance marks the 53rd anniversary of National Blood Donor Month, the local blood bank has announced two new initiatives to encourage more donations in the new year.

The year-long campaigns are geared toward platelet donors and people with type O blood.

The Heart of Gold Platelet Club calls on platelet donors to give the gift of life four times each quarter. Individuals who accomplish this quest will receive prizes, such as an Igloo cooler backpack, Yeti travel mug, a duffle bag and a Port Authority jacket. More information can be found at www.bloodassurance.org/goldclub.

Meanwhile, The Blood Assurance HerO Club was created to encourage more donations from those with O-negative or O-positive blood. A Yeti Rambler, $50 eGift card and an Eddie Bauer jacket, will be awarded to those who donate whole blood, twice, or double red cells, once, during certain months of the year. Additional details can be found at www.bloodassurance.org/heroclub.

“Just about every day in 2022 was a challenge to have a sufficient number of O units and platelets on our shelves. There is always a constant need,” said J.B. Gaskins, CEO of Blood Assurance. “We are optimistic that these incentive programs will allow us to welcome new donors and increase frequency from our current donor base. “What better way to commemorate a new year and National Blood Donor Month?”

The month of January marks the 53rd anniversary of National Blood Donor Month. Enacted in January 1970 by President Richard Nixon, the proclamation pays tribute to voluntary blood donors, while encouraging new donors to give the gift of life.

Donors can give back during National Blood Donor Month, or anytime of the year, by scheduling an appointment at www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, calling 800-962-0628, or texting BAGIVE to 999777.

To be eligible to donate blood, donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.

About Blood Assurance

Blood Assurance is a nonprofit, full-service regional blood center serving more than 70 health care facilities in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky and North Carolina. Founded in 1972 as a joint effort of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society, the Chattanooga Area Hospital Council and the Chattanooga Jaycees, the mission of Blood Assurance is to provide a safe and adequate supply of blood and blood components to every area patient in need.