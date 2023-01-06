Williamson Medical Center Receives Six 2023 Women’s Choice Awards

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Women’s Services, Obstetrics, Heart Care, Comprehensive Breast Health, Mammogram Imaging and Minimally Invasive Surgery by the Women’s Choice Award ®, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. These awards place WMC among the top U.S. hospitals in the categories awarded.

“WMC is honored to be recognized among the 2023 America’s best hospitals in six

categories by the Women’s Choice Award® this year,” said Phil Mazzuca, CEO. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the exceptional providers and teams at WMC. We are proud to serve this community and are excited to continue this legacy of exceptional healthcare as we expand in the future.”

The America’s Best Hospitals for Women’s Services award signifies that WMC is in the top 5% of 4,729 U.S. hospitals reviewed. WMC is one of 292 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for women’s services across the U.S.

The America’s Best Hospitals for Obstetrics award places WMC in the top 10% of 4,729 U.S. hospitals offering obstetrics. The center is one of 494 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for obstetrics across the U.S.

The America’s Best Hospitals for Heart Care award, recognizing comprehensive care to treat heart disease – the nation’s leading cause of death for women – acknowledges WMC in the top 7% of 4,729 U.S. hospitals offering heart care services. WMC is one of 355 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for heart care in the U.S.

The America’s Best Comprehensive Breast Centers award signifies that WMC is in the top 2% of 4,729 U.S. hospitals offering breast care services. WMC is among 399 award winners that have met the highest standards of breast care in the nation.

The America’s Best Mammogram Imaging Centers lists WMC in the top 3% of 4,729 U.S. hospitals offering imaging centers. WMC is among 541 winners receiving this distinction.

The America’s Best Hospitals for Minimally Invasive Surgery award places WMC in the top 6% of 4,729 U.S. hospitals offering minimally invasive surgery options. WMC is among 388 hospitals receiving this distinction.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER | Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 825 providers represent over 60 medical specialties and sub-specialties. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes more than 40 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.

ABOUT THE WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD® | The Women’s Choice Award for Best Hospitals™ is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Best Hospitals demonstrate exceptional ratings, providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health

and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.