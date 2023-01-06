Vols Boast Nation-Best Five Players on Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-America Teams

From utsports.com

With the 2023 college baseball season set to begin in less than two months, the preseason honors are starting to roll in as Tennessee had five players named to Collegiate Baseball’s Preseason All-America teams on Monday.

The Vols had four pitchers and one position player tabbed preseason All-Americans. Their five total selections led all schools, one more than LSU and Florida, who had four each.

Chase Dollander and Chase Burns were both first-team selections as starting pitchers after combining for an 18-2 record and 211 strikeouts last season. Fellow starting pitcher Drew Beam and veteran reliever Camden Sewell were named to the second team while Kansas transfer Maui Ahuna was a third-team pick at shortstop.

