Benefits of CBD for Pets

Over the last few years, CBD has grown in popularity for pets. A quick internet search will bring up all kinds of CBD oils, treats, and supplements. With so many overwhelming options, you might find yourself asking: what are CBD products for your pet? What are the benefits? And are they safe for my pet?

Three Dog Bakery in Mt. Juliet shares their pet expertise with us to answer any questions you may have before you try out CBD products for your pet!

What are CBD Pet Products?

CBD stands for cannabidiol and is a compound found in cannabis and hemp. When CBD is extracted from the flowers and buds of hemp plants it does not contain tetrahydrocannabinol or THC for short.

THC is the chemical in cannabis that produces the “high” associated with marijuana usage. When following the proper dosage of CBD products, your pet will not get “high.”

Marijuana is not safe for pets and any treats or CBD products derived from marijuana should not be given to your pet.

What are the Benefits and Uses of CBD for Pets?

CBD can influence brain activity in pets, which leads to some of potential benefits, such as a reduction in stress and anxiety for dogs and cats.

In addition to stress relief, CBD can ease:

Mild to moderate pain

Chronic inflammation

Joint pain

Digestion problems

Nausea

Seizures

Diabetes

CBD can also help ease the symptoms that come along with cancer, to soothe your pet and provide them with some relief and comfort.

Are CBD Pet Products Safe?

Studies have shown that CBD products have a wide margin of safety for your furry friend, with pets experiencing no major adverse effects.

CBD doesn’t appear to have any drug interactions when it’s given to a dog that’s on an anti-inflammatory drug like Rimadyl.

As with any wellness plan, you should consult your veterinarian first before treating your dog with CBD.

Where Can I Get CBD Products for Pets?

Three Dog Bakery in Mt. Juliet carries CBD products for pets and can provide helpful insight to finding the right products to keep your pet feeling great!

Visit Three Dog Bakery in Mt. Juliet to shop CBD products and find out more ways to help your pet live a happy, healthy, and comfortable life.

