Columbia State Honors Radiologic Technology Graduates

Columbia State Community College honored 16 radiologic technology graduates in a pinning ceremony August 5 in the Cherry Theater on the Columbia Campus.

“The Class of 2022 will serve the patients of Middle Tennessee to the best of their abilities,” said Rose Hobby, program director and associate professor of radiology technology. “We are thankful for our clinical partners in providing the students with over 1,500 hours of hands-on experience, leaving them workforce ready. Many of the students accepted jobs prior to completing the program and several are planning to continue their education through advanced certifications and degrees. Our program faculty are very proud of the graduates, and we are excited to see the contributions they make in our profession and community.”

Program graduates must take and pass the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists board licensure exam in order to secure employment. Currently, the five-year average first-attempt pass rate for Columbia State is 92 percent, which is above the five-year national average pass rate of 88 percent.

“For the August 2022 rad tech grads, program completion included the added pleasures of masks, face-shields, temp checks and, for many, spells in isolation or quarantine,” said Dr. Kae Fleming, dean of the Health Sciences Division and professor of radiologic technology. “These new radiographers are well-prepared to enter the healthcare workforce and participate in making sure every patient receives exemplary care, accurate diagnoses, and loads of compassion!”

Columbia State’s radiologic technology program is a rigorous 22-month program in which students learn imaging science in order to become a radiographer and work in a variety of settings, including hospitals, doctors’ offices and other health care facilities.

Upon completion of the program, graduates are qualified to produce images of patients’ internal structures for use in diagnosing medical problems.