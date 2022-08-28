Unemployment Drops in Nearly Every County Across Tennessee

Nearly every county in Tennessee experienced lower unemployment in July, according to new data provided by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD). Eighty-nine out of the state’s 95 counties saw their jobless numbers decrease during the month.

Unemployment increased slightly in five counties and remained the same in Robertson County.

Across the state, 73 counties recorded an unemployment rate lower than 5% in July. The remaining 22 counties had a rate of 5% or greater but less than 10%.

Williamson County had the state’s lowest rate in July at 2.6%. The latest figure is down 0.2 of a percentage point when compared to June’s rate. Cheatham County’s rate dropped from 3.2% to 2.8% to become the state’s next lowest rate for the month.

Perry County recorded the highest unemployment rate in the state. Its July number of 6.3% still accounted for a 0.5 of a percentage point decrease from June’s rate. Bledsoe County had the second-highest number for the month at 6.1%, which was also a 0.5 percentage point drop from the previous month.

Statewide, July’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.3%. This is the third consecutive month the state’s jobless number has been 0.1 of a percentage away from the all-time low unemployment rate of 3.2%.

Nationally, seasonally adjusted unemployment dropped slightly between June and July, down 0.1 of a percentage point to 3.5%.

County unemployment rates are not adjusted to take into account seasonal impacts on employment, such as school breaks and weather events.

TDLWD has prepared a complete analysis of the July 2022 unemployment data. That report is available here.

Tennesseans searching for employment can start at TNWorkReady.com. The site puts all of the Department’s job seeker services in one convenient location so they can find the in-person or online assistance they need.

The state of Tennessee will release the August 2022 statewide unemployment rate on September 15, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. CDT.