BBB Partners with Amazon and Capital One to Combat Scams

Better Business Bureau has partnered with Amazon and Capital One to help Americans learn about, avoid and report scams.

With the partnership, BBB Scam Tracker, an online reporting tool, has gained new features that help consumers and provide partners with data that will help them better protect consumers from scammers.

In a recent study completed by the BBB Institute, Scam Tracker saved consumers $31.4 million in 2021. With the recent improved changes, it is slated to save consumers more money in the upcoming years.

“Scam Tracker is a free tool created with consumers in mind,” said Robyn Householder, president & CEO of Better Business Bureau Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. “You can use the tool to report a scam or to see what scams are currently active, we are encouraging everyone to utilize this tool.”

The new BBB Scam Tracker provides an improved customer experience and enhanced data capabilities for partners to collaborate on fighting scams.

The BBB Scam Tracker makes it easier for consumers to report scams via mobile or desktop. It includes a new guided questionnaire that makes it quick and easy to report a scam. Consumers can now review and edit their reports before submission and then share the report with friends and family via social media or email. They also have the option to receive updates about the constantly evolving tactics that scammers use.

In addition, an upgraded search function enables consumers to search scams in the tool by URL, email address, phone number and more. BBB Scam Tracker reports are also accessible via broader online searches, expanding the reach of the platform and helpful information to others who may be searching for help.

Additional features include an API and system-generated report functionality that enables scam data sharing with fraud-fighting partners. Updated back-end technology improves the speed of the tool and allows for future enhancements to be made.

BBB Institute will continue to make upgrades to Scam Tracker to meet the growing needs of consumers who lose money to scams, particularly the older demographic groups who are more susceptible to fraud.

Consumers are encouraged to visit BBB.org before doing business with a company. Always report suspected fraud to BBB by filing a complaint using BBB.org/Scamtracker. Also, file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at reportfraud.ftc.gov or call 877-FTC-Help.