OBITUARY: Eugene Gary Bishop

Eugene Gary Bishop, age 74 of Nolensville, TN went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 17, 2023.

Gary was born in Detroit, MI on March 5, 1948, son of the late Eugene Edmund & Anne Bishop.

He went to school at Fraser High School. He married Carol Ann Bishop on May 24th, 1975 in Detroit, Michigan. He graduated from Eastern Michigan University. He worked as the Senior Director of Construction and Property Development for Dollar General until his retirement in August 2009. Then “Papa”, devoted as much time as possible to his family and especially his beloved grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling with Carol, but truly enjoyed the family all being together.

Survivors include: his loving wife of 47 years, Carol Ann Bishop, their children, Jeffery, his wife Erin, and daughters Kaitlyn and Emma, Brian, his wife, Jamie, and daughter Ellington Grace, and Michael, his wife, Jessa, and their children Penelope, Michael, Bennett, and Vivienne.

Gary will be deeply missed by his family. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to (Glioblastoma Foundation glioblastomafoundation.org). Any sympathy flowers may be delivered to Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Franklin, TN. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

