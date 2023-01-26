Photo of the Day: January 26, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Grand Ole Opry celebrated the 77th birthday of Opry member Dolly Parton, one of country music’s greatest global ambassadors, on Saturday’s two shows at the Ryman Auditorium. Among those who performed included Chapel Hart, John Conlee, The Fairfield Four, Caitlyn Smith, Connie Smith, Marty Stuart, Rhonda Vincent and Chris Young.

