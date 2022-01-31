Baseball: There’s No Place Like Home

It’s that time of the year again. Our favorite time of the year. Baseball season.

Whether you play Baseball, Softball, or Tee-ball it’s time to get ready for a new season! While new equipment might be in order, you might have some items lying around that are still useful and need a quick refresh! We’ll cover a few ways to freshen up your current equipment and a few of the essentials to keep handy in case you need them.

Time For A Clean Up

If this is not your first season, take a look at your current equipment to see what needs to be cleaned or replaced.

One of the many items that will need a solid refresh are used pairs of cleats. It doesn’t take much for these to get used up, look dirty and start smelling a bit.

Here are a few quick tips for getting and keeping your cleats clean throughout the season:

Scrub your cleats with an old toothbrush. Second, apply a mixture of water and laundry detergent using a toothbrush to scrub away remaining dirt and stains. Toothpaste also works well for white cleats. Use a wet washcloth soaked in warm water to rinse away soap and suds. Allow them to air dry at room temperature and never store them wet. Prolonged moisture leads to odors. If possible, remove insoles. Place insoles and laces inside a pillowcase and run them both through the washing machine on cold/delicate. This will help eliminate existing odors. Avoid concrete and hard surfaces as these damage your cleats.

Keep These Handy

There are certain items that you can’t go without during the season and it makes sense to keep extra in your car.

Spare Cleats

We’ve all done it. Packed a bag and forgot important items. Cleats are one of those essentials you can’t go without and forgetting them may result in not suiting up and getting to play. Keep a previous, older pair of cleats in the car just in case.

And if they’re stinky, follow our steps above to freshen them up!

Spare Bat and Bat Grip Tape

You can’t play baseball without a bat, and while teammates might be open to letting you use their bat, the lack of familiarity can cause issues when you’re out there slugging away.

You might keep a couple of bats in your bag, but keeping one in the car will provide that extra assurance.

Bat grip tape is just as important, and you should make a habit of replacing grip tape at least each season. Your grip tape could wear out and might come off mid-game, so keeping grip tape handy will be helpful.

Click Here for 5 Baseball Essentials for the Season!

Play Like a Champion Today

Whether you’re refreshing current gear or looking for equipment needed for the season Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville have you covered. Stop in and check out all the equipment you need to make this season a great one. To help you with this season’s prep, Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood and Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville is offering 20% Off gently used Baseball/Softball/TBall Helmets and Cleats from February 1-27, 2022. Today’s a great day to get rolling on your both your essentials and your replacement gear!





Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

[email protected]

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville

201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-822-6633

[email protected]

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 7; Saturday 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Have a question for Play It Again Sports~Brentwood, fill out the form below: