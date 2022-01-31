Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 10

See where houses sold for January 10-14, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $1,150,000.00 River Oaks Sec 1 6117 Johnson Chapel Rd Brentwood 37027 $531,860.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 143 Foxhall Dr Spring Hill 37174 $825,000.00 Sands Emily Prop 4049 Clovercroft Rd Franklin 37064 $290,000.00 1608 W Main St Franklin 37064 $433,797.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 358 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $484,371.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 379 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $2,330,000.00 Carolina Close 112 Patricia Lee Ct Franklin 37069 $241,000.00 Meadows At Fairview Ph 3 7406 Rice Ct Fairview 37062 $446,239.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1584 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $1,625,000.00 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 4 9619 Deer Track Ct Brentwood 37027 $469,248.00 Cumberland Estates Ph3 5017 Bobo Ct Fairview 37062 $335,287.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 352 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $585,900.00 Grassland Est Sec 1 304 Harpeth Hills Dr Franklin 37069 $6,500,000.00 3320 Southall Rd Franklin 37064 $728,827.00 Vineyard Valley Sec2 7179 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $425,000.00 Forehand Kathryn E And Forehand Anne Marie 5855 Green Chapel Rd Franklin 37064 $350,000.00 Rolling Meadows 302 Hardison Ave Franklin 37064 $400,000.00 7181 Bahne Rd Fairview 37062 $455,000.00 River Rest Sec 1 216 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $1,043,537.00 2506 Old Charlotte Pk Franklin 37064 $2,100,000.00 Stockett Creek Sec 1 4037 Ayleworth Ln Nashville 37221 $2,478,280.00 3501 Bailey Rd Franklin 37064 $740,000.00 1102 Gen Macarthur Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,092,504.00 Hardeman Springs Sec3 5583 Hardeman Springs Blvd Arrington 37014 $27,000.00 4830 Ash Hill Rd Spring Hill 37174 $300,000.00 Rolling Acres Sec 1 7715 Chester Rd Fairview 37062 $735,000.00 Campbell Station Sec 6 1195 Mccoury Ln Primm Springs 38476 $803,900.00 Mayberry Crossing Sec 2 1393 Hunter Rd Franklin 37064 $1,310,000.00 Laurelbrooke Sec 6 212 Bellegrove Ct Franklin 37069 $295,000.00 Residences @ South Wind 2309 Kennedy Ct Franklin 37064 $375,000.00 Shirebrook Ph1 305 Shirebrook Cir Spring Hill 37174 $690,000.00 Tollgate Village Sec15 3291 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $510,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec3 4110 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064 $1,750,000.00 Ivan Creek 4601 Nadine Ln Franklin 37064 $575,000.00 Grant Park At Cool Springs 621 Grant Park Ct Franklin 37067 $718,000.00 Bridgeton Park Sec 5 1281 Wheatley Forest Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,075,000.00 Inglehame Farms Sec 2 9011 Grey Pointe Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,750,000.00 Governors Club The Ph 2 5 Colonel Winstead Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,998,800.00 Westhaven Sec59 907 Jasper Ave Franklin 37064 $130,000.00 Villages At Southbrooke Sec 1 Lewisburg Pike Franklin 37064 $267,500.00 Village At Southbrooke Sec 1 Lewisburg Pike Franklin 37064 $380,000.00 Haynes Crossing Sec 1 3412 Haynes Cove Spring Hill 37174 $550,000.00 Indian Point Sec 1 1110 Indian Point Dr Brentwood 37027 $435,767.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 377 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $506,675.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 385 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,725,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec14 Lioncrest Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,400,000.00 Keystone Sec 2 1409 Vintage Cir Franklin 37064 $186,637.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 1232 Luckett Rd Nashville 37221 $560,000.00 Forrest Crossing Sec 2 1524 Bedford Common Franklin 37064 $340,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 34 1017 Park Run Dr Franklin 37067 $751,500.00 Temple Hills Sec 9 193 Deer Park Ln Franklin 37069 $650,000.00 Witherspoon Sec7 9306 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 $392,500.00 Lewisburg Pike Franklin 37064 $469,151.00 Cumberland Estates Ph3 2016 Ambie Way Fairview 37062 $2,080,921.00 Grove Sec 14 9101 Sawtooth Ln College Grove 37046 $495,000.00 Barnhill Betty 7573 King Rd Fairview 37062 $400,000.00 Fieldstone Farms Sec N 509 Caselton Ct Franklin 37069 $136,175.00 Falls Grove Sec6 7130 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove 37046 $370,000.00 Rolling Meadows 306 Dabney Dr Eagleville 37060 $876,465.00 Vineyard Valley Sec3 7117 Neills Branch Dr College Grove 37046 $907,500.00 Polk Place Sec 10 254 Sontag Dr Franklin 37064 $989,000.00 Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1 155 Sturbridge Dr Franklin 37064 $470,000.00 Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b 3332 Monoco Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,650,000.00 Cambridge Hills Sec 2 710 Splitrail Dr Brentwood 37027 $507,500.00 Andover Sec 1 612 Huffine Manor Cir Franklin 37067 $1,725,000.00 Hirsch Matthew Green Chapel Rd Franklin 37064 $93,600,000.00 Stream Valley Sec19 Ledgebrook Dr Franklin 37064 $391,000.00 Petra Commons 101 Mary Ann Cir Spring Hill 37174 $845,000.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 2 1425 Savannah Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $600,000.00 Burtonwood Add Ph 2 2003 Towhee Ct Spring Hill 37174 $431,601.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1580 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $1,010,000.00 Falls Grove Sec 4 6913 Fence Post Ln College Grove 37046 $1,100,000.00 Sneed Manor 500 Stella Vista Pvt Ct Brentwood 37027 $528,841.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 137 Foxhall Dr Spring Hill 37174 $350,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 34 1976 Turning Wheel Ln Franklin 37067 $356,725.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 368 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $355,565.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 366 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $586,000.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 8 2122 Parliament Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $185,250.00 Grove Arno Rd College Grove 37046 $489,900.00 Liberty Hills Sec 1 205 Freedom Ct Franklin 37067 $395,062.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 370 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $375,000.00 1674 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $468,000.00 Cadet Homes 117 Reveille Ct Franklin 37064 $420,000.00 River Rest Sec 1 227 Boxwood Dr Franklin 37069 $569,900.00 Crowne Pointe Sec 3 2790 Warwick Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $331,804.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 354 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $616,600.00 Sullivan Farms Sec B 202 Wynbrook Ct Franklin 37064 $1,400,000.00 Garrison Rd Franklin 37064 $432,248.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 364 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $4,552,300.00 2451 Fairview Blvd Fairview 37062 $325,000.00 Fairview Blvd Eagleville 37060 $795,900.00 Redwing Meadows Sec 4 1350 Ascot Ln Franklin 37064 $1,315,000.00 Raintree Forest So Sec 2 9412 Gentlewind Dr Brentwood 37027 $175,000.00 4030 Trinity Rd Franklin 37067 $595,000.00 Lincoln Park 7304 Cold Harbor Ct Fairview 37062 $381,909.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2 350 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $442,800.00 Ridgeport Sec 4 1930 Portway Rd Spring Hill 37174 $1,055,000.00 Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 1 6025 Saddleview Dr Franklin 37067 $1,375,000.00 Belle Vista Sec 1 731 Azalea Ct Franklin 37064 $690,000.00 Silver Stream Farm Sec4e 2709 Cortlandt Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,383,373.00 Traditions Sec4 1851 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $7,587,958.00 Oak Meadow Dr Franklin 37064 $1,500,000.00 River Oaks Sec 5 6010 Manassas Ct Brentwood 37027 $770,000.00 Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3 3005 Arbuckle Ln Spring Hill 37174 $636,887.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1a 363 Hammock Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $2,150,000.00 Lynnwood Downs 3033 Smith Ln Franklin 37069 $720,000.00 Burberry Glen Ph2 185 Burberry Glen Blvd Nolensville 37135 $420,000.00 Wilkins Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $669,900.00 Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3 2514 Tisdale Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $550,000.00 Golden Meadows 105 Golden Meadow Ln Franklin 37067 $460,000.00 Churchill Farms Sec 2-b 2910 Churchill Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $691,000.00 Sullivan Farms Sec A 213 Camellia Ct Franklin 37064 $715,000.00 Bridgeton Park Sec 1 1287 Bridgeton Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $793,250.00 Grove 6568 Arno Rd College Grove 37046 $795,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec28 720 Newcomb St Franklin 37064 $320,000.00 Shirebrook Ph1 204 Oldbury Pvt Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,375,000.00 Davis 1500 Thompsons Station Rd W Spring Hill 37174 $409,900.00 Liberty Square Sec 4 106 Flintlock Ct Franklin 37064 $1,400,000.00 Songbird Springs 7507 Ivorybill Ln Fairview 37062 $345,000.00 6151 Rural Plains Cir 203 Franklin 37064 $895,500.00 Langstaff Daugherty-capley Rd Primm Springs 38476 $740,000.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 4 1512 Charleston Park Dr Spring Hill 37174 $349,500.00 1608 W Main St Franklin 37064 $585,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 30 1306 Liberty Pk Franklin 37067 $753,462.00 Brixworth Ph7c 6052 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,165,000.00 Franklin South Bus Park 4412 Franklin South Ct Franklin 37064 $137,250.00 Falls Grove Sec7 9008 Nestling Ridge Ct College Grove 37046 $813,000.00 Winterset Woods Sec 2 2009 Delaware Dr Nolensville 37135 $804,900.00 Burkitt Village Ph2 2231 Kirkwall Dr Nolensville 37135 $319,900.00 Evergreen Acres 7104 Totty Rd Fairview 37062 $598,900.00 Tollgate Village Sec35 2100 Branford Place 301 Thompsons Station 37179 $900,000.00 Pine Creek Sec1 Lilybelle Ct Arrington 37014 $600,000.00 Appleton Jere T & Patricia B 5550 Hargrove Ridge Rd Franklin 37064 $1,795,340.00 Clifton 4730 Bennett Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,150,000.00 Fagan John 6279 Meeks Rd Franklin 37064 $300,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 2 167 Deercrest Cir Franklin 37069