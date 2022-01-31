Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 10

Michael Carpenter
See where houses sold for January 10-14, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$1,150,000.00River Oaks Sec 16117 Johnson Chapel RdBrentwood37027
$531,860.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2143 Foxhall DrSpring Hill37174
$825,000.00Sands Emily Prop4049 Clovercroft RdFranklin37064
$290,000.001608 W Main StFranklin37064
$433,797.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2358 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$484,371.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2379 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$2,330,000.00Carolina Close112 Patricia Lee CtFranklin37069
$241,000.00Meadows At Fairview Ph 37406 Rice CtFairview37062
$446,239.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171584 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$1,625,000.00Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 49619 Deer Track CtBrentwood37027
$469,248.00Cumberland Estates Ph35017 Bobo CtFairview37062
$335,287.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2352 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$585,900.00Grassland Est Sec 1304 Harpeth Hills DrFranklin37069
$6,500,000.003320 Southall RdFranklin37064
$728,827.00Vineyard Valley Sec27179 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$425,000.00Forehand Kathryn E And Forehand Anne Marie5855 Green Chapel RdFranklin37064
$350,000.00Rolling Meadows302 Hardison AveFranklin37064
$400,000.007181 Bahne RdFairview37062
$455,000.00River Rest Sec 1216 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$1,043,537.002506 Old Charlotte PkFranklin37064
$2,100,000.00Stockett Creek Sec 14037 Ayleworth LnNashville37221
$2,478,280.003501 Bailey RdFranklin37064
$740,000.001102 Gen Macarthur DrBrentwood37027
$1,092,504.00Hardeman Springs Sec35583 Hardeman Springs BlvdArrington37014
$27,000.004830 Ash Hill RdSpring Hill37174
$300,000.00Rolling Acres Sec 17715 Chester RdFairview37062
$735,000.00Campbell Station Sec 61195 Mccoury LnPrimm Springs38476
$803,900.00Mayberry Crossing Sec 21393 Hunter RdFranklin37064
$1,310,000.00Laurelbrooke Sec 6212 Bellegrove CtFranklin37069
$295,000.00Residences @ South Wind2309 Kennedy CtFranklin37064
$375,000.00Shirebrook Ph1305 Shirebrook CirSpring Hill37174
$690,000.00Tollgate Village Sec153291 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$510,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec34110 Gracious DrFranklin37064
$1,750,000.00Ivan Creek4601 Nadine LnFranklin37064
$575,000.00Grant Park At Cool Springs621 Grant Park CtFranklin37067
$718,000.00Bridgeton Park Sec 51281 Wheatley Forest DrBrentwood37027
$1,075,000.00Inglehame Farms Sec 29011 Grey Pointe CtBrentwood37027
$2,750,000.00Governors Club The Ph 25 Colonel Winstead DrBrentwood37027
$1,998,800.00Westhaven Sec59907 Jasper AveFranklin37064
$130,000.00Villages At Southbrooke Sec 1Lewisburg PikeFranklin37064
$267,500.00Village At Southbrooke Sec 1Lewisburg PikeFranklin37064
$380,000.00Haynes Crossing Sec 13412 Haynes CoveSpring Hill37174
$550,000.00Indian Point Sec 11110 Indian Point DrBrentwood37027
$435,767.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2377 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$506,675.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2385 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,725,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec14Lioncrest LnThompsons Station37179
$1,400,000.00Keystone Sec 21409 Vintage CirFranklin37064
$186,637.00Stephens Valley Sec71232 Luckett RdNashville37221
$560,000.00Forrest Crossing Sec 21524 Bedford CommonFranklin37064
$340,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 341017 Park Run DrFranklin37067
$751,500.00Temple Hills Sec 9193 Deer Park LnFranklin37069
$650,000.00Witherspoon Sec79306 Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027
$392,500.00Lewisburg PikeFranklin37064
$469,151.00Cumberland Estates Ph32016 Ambie WayFairview37062
$2,080,921.00Grove Sec 149101 Sawtooth LnCollege Grove37046
$495,000.00Barnhill Betty7573 King RdFairview37062
$400,000.00Fieldstone Farms Sec N509 Caselton CtFranklin37069
$136,175.00Falls Grove Sec67130 Sky Meadow DrCollege Grove37046
$370,000.00Rolling Meadows306 Dabney DrEagleville37060
$876,465.00Vineyard Valley Sec37117 Neills Branch DrCollege Grove37046
$907,500.00Polk Place Sec 10254 Sontag DrFranklin37064
$989,000.00Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1155 Sturbridge DrFranklin37064
$470,000.00Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b3332 Monoco DrSpring Hill37174
$1,650,000.00Cambridge Hills Sec 2710 Splitrail DrBrentwood37027
$507,500.00Andover Sec 1612 Huffine Manor CirFranklin37067
$1,725,000.00Hirsch MatthewGreen Chapel RdFranklin37064
$93,600,000.00Stream Valley Sec19Ledgebrook DrFranklin37064
$391,000.00Petra Commons101 Mary Ann CirSpring Hill37174
$845,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 21425 Savannah Park DrSpring Hill37174
$600,000.00Burtonwood Add Ph 22003 Towhee CtSpring Hill37174
$431,601.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171580 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$1,010,000.00Falls Grove Sec 46913 Fence Post LnCollege Grove37046
$1,100,000.00Sneed Manor500 Stella Vista Pvt CtBrentwood37027
$528,841.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2137 Foxhall DrSpring Hill37174
$350,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 341976 Turning Wheel LnFranklin37067
$356,725.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2368 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$355,565.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2366 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$586,000.00Crowne Pointe Sec 82122 Parliament DrThompsons Station37179
$185,250.00GroveArno RdCollege Grove37046
$489,900.00Liberty Hills Sec 1205 Freedom CtFranklin37067
$395,062.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2370 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$375,000.001674 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$468,000.00Cadet Homes117 Reveille CtFranklin37064
$420,000.00River Rest Sec 1227 Boxwood DrFranklin37069
$569,900.00Crowne Pointe Sec 32790 Warwick CtThompsons Station37179
$331,804.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2354 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$616,600.00Sullivan Farms Sec B202 Wynbrook CtFranklin37064
$1,400,000.00Garrison RdFranklin37064
$432,248.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2364 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$4,552,300.002451 Fairview BlvdFairview37062
$325,000.00Fairview BlvdEagleville37060
$795,900.00Redwing Meadows Sec 41350 Ascot LnFranklin37064
$1,315,000.00Raintree Forest So Sec 29412 Gentlewind DrBrentwood37027
$175,000.004030 Trinity RdFranklin37067
$595,000.00Lincoln Park7304 Cold Harbor CtFairview37062
$381,909.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2350 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$442,800.00Ridgeport Sec 41930 Portway RdSpring Hill37174
$1,055,000.00Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 16025 Saddleview DrFranklin37067
$1,375,000.00Belle Vista Sec 1731 Azalea CtFranklin37064
$690,000.00Silver Stream Farm Sec4e2709 Cortlandt LnNolensville37135
$1,383,373.00Traditions Sec41851 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$7,587,958.00Oak Meadow DrFranklin37064
$1,500,000.00River Oaks Sec 56010 Manassas CtBrentwood37027
$770,000.00Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph33005 Arbuckle LnSpring Hill37174
$636,887.00Wilkerson Place Ph1a363 Hammock Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$2,150,000.00Lynnwood Downs3033 Smith LnFranklin37069
$720,000.00Burberry Glen Ph2185 Burberry Glen BlvdNolensville37135
$420,000.00Wilkins Branch RdFranklin37064
$669,900.00Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 32514 Tisdale DrThompsons Station37179
$550,000.00Golden Meadows105 Golden Meadow LnFranklin37067
$460,000.00Churchill Farms Sec 2-b2910 Churchill LnThompsons Station37179
$691,000.00Sullivan Farms Sec A213 Camellia CtFranklin37064
$715,000.00Bridgeton Park Sec 11287 Bridgeton Park DrBrentwood37027
$793,250.00Grove6568 Arno RdCollege Grove37046
$795,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec28720 Newcomb StFranklin37064
$320,000.00Shirebrook Ph1204 Oldbury Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$1,375,000.00Davis1500 Thompsons Station Rd WSpring Hill37174
$409,900.00Liberty Square Sec 4106 Flintlock CtFranklin37064
$1,400,000.00Songbird Springs7507 Ivorybill LnFairview37062
$345,000.006151 Rural Plains Cir 203Franklin37064
$895,500.00LangstaffDaugherty-capley RdPrimm Springs38476
$740,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 41512 Charleston Park DrSpring Hill37174
$349,500.001608 W Main StFranklin37064
$585,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 301306 Liberty PkFranklin37067
$753,462.00Brixworth Ph7c6052 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$1,165,000.00Franklin South Bus Park4412 Franklin South CtFranklin37064
$137,250.00Falls Grove Sec79008 Nestling Ridge CtCollege Grove37046
$813,000.00Winterset Woods Sec 22009 Delaware DrNolensville37135
$804,900.00Burkitt Village Ph22231 Kirkwall DrNolensville37135
$319,900.00Evergreen Acres7104 Totty RdFairview37062
$598,900.00Tollgate Village Sec352100 Branford Place 301Thompsons Station37179
$900,000.00Pine Creek Sec1Lilybelle CtArrington37014
$600,000.00Appleton Jere T & Patricia B5550 Hargrove Ridge RdFranklin37064
$1,795,340.00Clifton4730 Bennett Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$1,150,000.00Fagan John6279 Meeks RdFranklin37064
$300,000.00Temple Hills Sec 2167 Deercrest CirFranklin37069

