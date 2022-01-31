Williamson County Property Transfers Jan. 10

See where houses sold for January 10-14, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$1,150,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 1
|6117 Johnson Chapel Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$531,860.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|143 Foxhall Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$825,000.00
|Sands Emily Prop
|4049 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$290,000.00
|1608 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$433,797.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|358 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$484,371.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|379 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,330,000.00
|Carolina Close
|112 Patricia Lee Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$241,000.00
|Meadows At Fairview Ph 3
|7406 Rice Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$446,239.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1584 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,625,000.00
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 4
|9619 Deer Track Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$469,248.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|5017 Bobo Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$335,287.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|352 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$585,900.00
|Grassland Est Sec 1
|304 Harpeth Hills Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$6,500,000.00
|3320 Southall Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$728,827.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec2
|7179 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$425,000.00
|Forehand Kathryn E And Forehand Anne Marie
|5855 Green Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$350,000.00
|Rolling Meadows
|302 Hardison Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$400,000.00
|7181 Bahne Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$455,000.00
|River Rest Sec 1
|216 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,043,537.00
|2506 Old Charlotte Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,100,000.00
|Stockett Creek Sec 1
|4037 Ayleworth Ln
|Nashville
|37221
|$2,478,280.00
|3501 Bailey Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$740,000.00
|1102 Gen Macarthur Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,092,504.00
|Hardeman Springs Sec3
|5583 Hardeman Springs Blvd
|Arrington
|37014
|$27,000.00
|4830 Ash Hill Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$300,000.00
|Rolling Acres Sec 1
|7715 Chester Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$735,000.00
|Campbell Station Sec 6
|1195 Mccoury Ln
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$803,900.00
|Mayberry Crossing Sec 2
|1393 Hunter Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,310,000.00
|Laurelbrooke Sec 6
|212 Bellegrove Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$295,000.00
|Residences @ South Wind
|2309 Kennedy Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$375,000.00
|Shirebrook Ph1
|305 Shirebrook Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$690,000.00
|Tollgate Village Sec15
|3291 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$510,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec3
|4110 Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,750,000.00
|Ivan Creek
|4601 Nadine Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000.00
|Grant Park At Cool Springs
|621 Grant Park Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$718,000.00
|Bridgeton Park Sec 5
|1281 Wheatley Forest Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,075,000.00
|Inglehame Farms Sec 2
|9011 Grey Pointe Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,750,000.00
|Governors Club The Ph 2
|5 Colonel Winstead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,998,800.00
|Westhaven Sec59
|907 Jasper Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$130,000.00
|Villages At Southbrooke Sec 1
|Lewisburg Pike
|Franklin
|37064
|$267,500.00
|Village At Southbrooke Sec 1
|Lewisburg Pike
|Franklin
|37064
|$380,000.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 1
|3412 Haynes Cove
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$550,000.00
|Indian Point Sec 1
|1110 Indian Point Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$435,767.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|377 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$506,675.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|385 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,725,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec14
|Lioncrest Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,400,000.00
|Keystone Sec 2
|1409 Vintage Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$186,637.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|1232 Luckett Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$560,000.00
|Forrest Crossing Sec 2
|1524 Bedford Common
|Franklin
|37064
|$340,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 34
|1017 Park Run Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$751,500.00
|Temple Hills Sec 9
|193 Deer Park Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$650,000.00
|Witherspoon Sec7
|9306 Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$392,500.00
|Lewisburg Pike
|Franklin
|37064
|$469,151.00
|Cumberland Estates Ph3
|2016 Ambie Way
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,080,921.00
|Grove Sec 14
|9101 Sawtooth Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$495,000.00
|Barnhill Betty
|7573 King Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$400,000.00
|Fieldstone Farms Sec N
|509 Caselton Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$136,175.00
|Falls Grove Sec6
|7130 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$370,000.00
|Rolling Meadows
|306 Dabney Dr
|Eagleville
|37060
|$876,465.00
|Vineyard Valley Sec3
|7117 Neills Branch Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$907,500.00
|Polk Place Sec 10
|254 Sontag Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$989,000.00
|Sturbridge Pointe Sec 1
|155 Sturbridge Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$470,000.00
|Haynes Crossing Sec 3-b
|3332 Monoco Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,650,000.00
|Cambridge Hills Sec 2
|710 Splitrail Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$507,500.00
|Andover Sec 1
|612 Huffine Manor Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,725,000.00
|Hirsch Matthew
|Green Chapel Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$93,600,000.00
|Stream Valley Sec19
|Ledgebrook Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$391,000.00
|Petra Commons
|101 Mary Ann Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$845,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 2
|1425 Savannah Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$600,000.00
|Burtonwood Add Ph 2
|2003 Towhee Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$431,601.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1580 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,010,000.00
|Falls Grove Sec 4
|6913 Fence Post Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,100,000.00
|Sneed Manor
|500 Stella Vista Pvt Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$528,841.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|137 Foxhall Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$350,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 34
|1976 Turning Wheel Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$356,725.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|368 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$355,565.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|366 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$586,000.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 8
|2122 Parliament Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$185,250.00
|Grove
|Arno Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$489,900.00
|Liberty Hills Sec 1
|205 Freedom Ct
|Franklin
|37067
|$395,062.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|370 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$375,000.00
|1674 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$468,000.00
|Cadet Homes
|117 Reveille Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$420,000.00
|River Rest Sec 1
|227 Boxwood Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$569,900.00
|Crowne Pointe Sec 3
|2790 Warwick Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$331,804.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|354 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$616,600.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec B
|202 Wynbrook Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000.00
|Garrison Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$432,248.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|364 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$4,552,300.00
|2451 Fairview Blvd
|Fairview
|37062
|$325,000.00
|Fairview Blvd
|Eagleville
|37060
|$795,900.00
|Redwing Meadows Sec 4
|1350 Ascot Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,315,000.00
|Raintree Forest So Sec 2
|9412 Gentlewind Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$175,000.00
|4030 Trinity Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$595,000.00
|Lincoln Park
|7304 Cold Harbor Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$381,909.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Sec2
|350 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$442,800.00
|Ridgeport Sec 4
|1930 Portway Rd
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,055,000.00
|Cedarmont Valley Est Sec 1
|6025 Saddleview Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,375,000.00
|Belle Vista Sec 1
|731 Azalea Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$690,000.00
|Silver Stream Farm Sec4e
|2709 Cortlandt Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,383,373.00
|Traditions Sec4
|1851 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$7,587,958.00
|Oak Meadow Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|River Oaks Sec 5
|6010 Manassas Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$770,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3
|3005 Arbuckle Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$636,887.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a
|363 Hammock Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,150,000.00
|Lynnwood Downs
|3033 Smith Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$720,000.00
|Burberry Glen Ph2
|185 Burberry Glen Blvd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$420,000.00
|Wilkins Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$669,900.00
|Cherry Grove Sec 2 Ph 3
|2514 Tisdale Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$550,000.00
|Golden Meadows
|105 Golden Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$460,000.00
|Churchill Farms Sec 2-b
|2910 Churchill Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$691,000.00
|Sullivan Farms Sec A
|213 Camellia Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$715,000.00
|Bridgeton Park Sec 1
|1287 Bridgeton Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$793,250.00
|Grove
|6568 Arno Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$795,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec28
|720 Newcomb St
|Franklin
|37064
|$320,000.00
|Shirebrook Ph1
|204 Oldbury Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,375,000.00
|Davis
|1500 Thompsons Station Rd W
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$409,900.00
|Liberty Square Sec 4
|106 Flintlock Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,400,000.00
|Songbird Springs
|7507 Ivorybill Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$345,000.00
|6151 Rural Plains Cir 203
|Franklin
|37064
|$895,500.00
|Langstaff
|Daugherty-capley Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$740,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 4
|1512 Charleston Park Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$349,500.00
|1608 W Main St
|Franklin
|37064
|$585,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 30
|1306 Liberty Pk
|Franklin
|37067
|$753,462.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6052 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,165,000.00
|Franklin South Bus Park
|4412 Franklin South Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$137,250.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|9008 Nestling Ridge Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$813,000.00
|Winterset Woods Sec 2
|2009 Delaware Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$804,900.00
|Burkitt Village Ph2
|2231 Kirkwall Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$319,900.00
|Evergreen Acres
|7104 Totty Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$598,900.00
|Tollgate Village Sec35
|2100 Branford Place 301
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$900,000.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|Lilybelle Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$600,000.00
|Appleton Jere T & Patricia B
|5550 Hargrove Ridge Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,795,340.00
|Clifton
|4730 Bennett Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,150,000.00
|Fagan John
|6279 Meeks Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 2
|167 Deercrest Cir
|Franklin
|37069