From Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

Every Day is Game Day!

Ready for warm nights and the smell of peanuts in the air? Spring baseball season is here ~ it’s time to get the diamonds dirty!

Major League Baseball opening day is April 1, 2021 … Wondering how you can gear up and get ready to play for your local baseball team?

Make sure you or your child has everything needed to play through the season. Essential Baseball Gear:

* Helmet * Bat * Batting Gloves * Cleats * Catcher’s Protective Gear and Gloves.

Umpires, catchers, and pitchers all need different gear. Make sure you are buying the correct pieces when you’re shopping.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood has the best value on the top brands in both new and used baseball, softball and T ball gear. They also have an expert staff that can educate you on the current bat standards and help you choose the right fit for you or your child.

Register for a Local Team:

Check out these local Williamson County Teams ~ Join one in your area!

Nolensville Youth Athletics Baseball

East Williamson Athletics Association

Fairview Recreation Association

Grassland Athletic Association

Spring Hill Parks and Recreation Baseball/Softball Teams

Williamson County Youth Baseball

Franklin Baseball Club (Sponsored by Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood)

Plan for Game Day:

Games, snacks and friends ~ the perfect game day combination!

Tailgating before the game is the perfect outdoor, socially distant way to spend time with friends and family and make the game day fun last longer.

Pack for a day of fun at the ballpark with fan favorites like Jenga, Corn Hole and Ladder Ball.

And don’t forget the game day food and snacks for your crew! You can’t go wrong with hot dogs, burgers, chips, watermelon and Cracker Jacks.

Once you’ve registered with your favorite team, double check to make sure you have all the needed gear, packed some games and snacks . . . Get Ready to Play Ball!

Shop Locally Owned For Your Baseball/Softball/T Ball Gear:

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood, your locally owned baseball gear headquarters, carries quality used and new baseball, softball and T ball gear! Stop in to check out the large selection of gloves, bats, cleats, helmets, catcher’s gear, training aids and MORE!

*Please consult your doctor before beginning any new fitness routine.

Feeling inspired? Leave a comment below about your baseball/softball/Tball experience.

Stop In and Check Out All of Our NEW and Gently Used Baseball/Softball/Tball Options: Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

616-661-1107

Website: www.PlayItAgainSportsBrentwood.com

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: playitagainbrentwood

Instagram: brentwoodpias

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm; Sunday: 12:00pm – 5:00 pm

Have a question for Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood, fill out the form below: