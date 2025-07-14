2025 MLB Draft: Day 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The 2025 MLB Draft kicked off Sunday evening in Atlanta with the first three rounds. Rounds 4-20 will take place Monday beginning at 10:30 a.m. CT.

Vanderbilt

  • JD Thompson, Milwaukee Brewers – Round 2, Pick 59
  • RJ Austin, Baltimore Orioles – Round 3, Pick 93
  • Cody Bowker, Philadelphia Phillies – Round 3, Pick 100

University of Tennessee

  • LHP Liam Doyle – St. Louis Cardinals – First Round – No. 5 Overall
  • SS Gavin Kilen – San Francisco Giants – First Round – No. 13 Overall
  • 3B Andrew Fischer – Milwaukee Brewers – First Round – No. 20 Overall
  • RHP Marcus Phillips – Boston Red Sox – First Round (CB-A) – No. 33 Overall
  • RHP AJ Russell – Texas Rangers – Second Round – No. 52 Overall
  • SS Dean Curley – Cleveland Guardians – Second Round – No. 64 Overall
  • RHP Tanner Franklin – St. Louis Cardinals – Second Round (CB-B) – No. 72 Overall
  • RHP Nate Snead – Los Angeles Angels – Third Round (SUP) – No. 105 Overall

