5 Baseball Essentials for Your Player

It’s almost time for baseball in Williamson County. Don’t strike out! Make Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood your one-stop shop for all of your baseball needs this season!

Located at 1701 Mallory Lane, in Brentwood, Tennessee, Suite 350 (located two doors down from Barnes and Noble Booksellers.) Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood carries bats, baseballs, gloves, helmets and other necessary accessories, making your trip to the diamond a home run.

Whether it’s your child’s first year playing, or they’re an experienced ballplayer, here are five items needed to make a day at the diamond much easier: