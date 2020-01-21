5 Baseball Essentials for Your Player

It’s almost time for baseball in Williamson County. Don’t strike out! Make Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood your one-stop shop for all of your baseball needs this season!
Located at 1701 Mallory Lane, in Brentwood, Tennessee, Suite 350 (located two doors down from Barnes and Noble Booksellers.) Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood carries bats, baseballs, gloves, helmets and other necessary accessories, making your trip to the diamond a home run.
Whether it’s your child’s first year playing, or they’re an experienced ballplayer, here are five items needed to make a day at the diamond much easier:
1A Good Bat and Bat Grip Tape
Any slugger needs a good bat! Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood carries both new and used bats from reputable name brands such as True Easton, Louisville Slugger, Rawlings, Demarini, Marucci, Axe and many more! Most manufacturers make bats from aluminum, composite materials or wood. Modern bats come in either a one-piece construction, or a two-piece design, minimizing vibration and stress on the hands.
In addition, the store also carries LizardSkins bat grip tape in many different colors and widths to tape up your new bat and absorb any unwanted vibration.
Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood is sponsoring the TRUE Bat Hit+Fit Challenge on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The event is scheduled to be held at Showtime Sports Academy, located at 119 Seaboard Lane, Suite 402, Franklin, Tennessee. The event features a 20-minute, personal one-on-one bat fitting experience for 7U to 14U baseball players.
2A Trusty Glove
Every baseball player needs a glove and Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood has your bases covered with new and used baseball gloves from all of the top brands. They carry new models of top-of-the-line gloves such as the Wilson A2000, and more affordable options to suit every budget.
3Baseball Cleats and a Helmet
Baseball cleats help players on the base path and in the field by giving them maximum traction to prevent accidental slips and falls. Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood carries cleats of various sizes and colors to fit any player and budget!
Helmets keep players protected while they’re up to bat and running the bases, Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood has helmets of all shapes, sizes and colors to keep your baseball or softball player safe while hitting or running the bases.
4Baseball Bag
Now that your baseball or softball player has all the necessary equipment, they’ll need something to put it in and carry it. Baseball bags come in many different colors, shapes and sizes, such as backpacks and wheeled catcher or bat bags. Backpacks are quite popular since they allow younger players to carry all of their equipment. Modern baseball bags now have clips to clip them to a fence for easy access and to minimize losing a bag.
5Healthy Snacks and a Water Bottle for the Dugout
When it’s sweltering hot and your baseball or softball player needs energy, it’s a perfect time for water and snacks. Hot days out at the diamond means your athlete should drink as much water as possible to stay hydrated. On the snack side, oranges and orange slices are a good source of vitamins and nutrients needed to keep your baseball or softball player in the game!
Another snack common to dugouts is sunflower seeds. Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood carries BIGS sunflower seeds in various flavors!
About Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood:
Play It Again Sports offers new and gently used sports and fitness equipment. Bring in your quality used gear and get cash on the spot! Check them out at playitagainsports.com/locations/brentwood-tn.
Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood
1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350, Brentwood, TN 37027 (in the Barnes and Noble Shopping Center)
615-661-1107
Regular Store Hours: Monday – Friday 10AM – 7PM, Saturday 10AM – 6PM & Sunday 12 – 5PM
playitagainsports.com/locations/brentwood-tn
