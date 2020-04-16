Best-selling author Karen Kingsbury is calling on all book lovers to save a local bookstore.

Bookstores across the country are closed due to COVID-19. Small bookstores are struggling to stay afloat or may not be able to re-open. Landmark Booksellers, in downtown Franklin, at 114 E Main Street is one of those small bookstores.

Kingbury’s next novel Someone Like You is releasing on May 5 but her publisher is allowing her to pre-sell the book through Landmark Bookseller.

Landmark Bookseller was the inspiration for Kingsbury’s book The Bridge released in 2016. In that book, she writes about a small town that rallies to save a local bookstore due to a flood.

“When I wrote The Bridge, I couldn’t imagine anything more devastating to a small bookstore than a flood, ” Kingsbury said on her website. “I never dreamed an invisible virus would have the power to wipe out iconic stores like Landmark.”

Kingsbury first made her appeal in a Facebook Live on her author page asking her fans to help save Landmark Booksellers.

Bookstore owner Joel shared on Kingbury’s website, “This effort by Karen Kingsbury and her readers has started something we never could’ve imagined. Nashville actors and artists … people everywhere are wanting to save Landmark,” said Joel, who owns Landmark Booksellers with his wife, Carol. “We will reopen one day and we will stay open because of the way people everywhere are coming together to help us. We’re in tears. So thankful.”

Via Facebook, Kingsbury said, “Help me save Landmark Booksellers! This is the beloved bookstore that inspired my novel and hit Hallmark movie, The Bridge. This store is in trouble. For real. The coronavirus pandemic has hurt them. Visit karenkingsbury.com/landmark to save this bookstore! Please share this with anyone who loves small bookstores or The Bridge!”

To place a preorder for Kingsbury’s latest book, visit her website here.