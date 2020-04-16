Country artist Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey will become parents.

This will be the first child for the couple who announced the news with People Magazine.

Russell shared on Instagram, “THE DAD SHOES ARE OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL! WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!”

“Welcoming Baby Dickerson to the world this Fall!!! There are no adequate words to say how thankful and thrilled we are to be parents!! No surprise, @russelled is already the cutest dad in the history of dads,” shared Kailey on Instagram.

She continued, “We’re so excited to finally share and I’m thankful I don’t have to hide under hoodies or drink fake wine to keep the secret! 😉 We’re in full nest-mode here at the house and I can’t wait to fill you in on all of it.”

The couple hasn’t revealed the gender of the baby yet.

Russell and Kailey were married in 2013.