Merridee’s Breadbasket, in downtown Franklin, made over 100 lunchboxes for the Williamson Medical Center staff.

Via Facebook, “We were humbled by the generosity of our local community who raised funds to buy 167 lunchboxes for Williamson Medical Center staff!” ⁣

“Thank you to the incredible hospital staff, we hope you enjoyed your meals. We are so grateful to our community for letting us fuel the important work that you do, ” they continued.

Merridee’s Breadbasket is located at 114 4th Avenue South, Franklin. For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page.