After 20 Years, Mistletoe Farm in Franklin Will Close to Visitors

Franklin’s unique Alpaca farm experience has announced its last season this fall.

Mistletoe Farm, 4212 Crowder Road, shared that after 20 years, this year will be the last time visitors can see the alpacas.

Owner Leanne Butchko stated, “After 20 years and lots of smiles, we will be closing our farm. These two decades have been filled with beautiful people and memories as we shared our farm and alpaca adventures with you. Every picture, video, and visit brings a grin to our faces — and we imagine to yours, too.”

It continued, “If you haven’t visited, this is your chance. If you have, thank you for taking the time to enjoy these wonderful creatures and share your time and joy with us!”

The farm is currently open Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. until December 15, 2024. Book your visit here.

Here’s What You Need to Know about Your Visit.

It’s a $100 for one hour with the alpacas (up to 10 guests) and an included fiber craft​

$10 per person for every guest exceeding the 10-person limit (exception for children under two)​ Weekends and weekdays are one-hour sessions only. Grab your favorite friends and family members to fill up those spots.

All visits require a 50% deposit to book. We accept credit card or Venmo. The balance is due at the time of your visit and can be paid by credit card, Venmo, or cash. ​

The fiber craft included in your visit is a felt acorn made from alpaca hair. Take it home as a souvenir to remember your visit to Mistletoe Farm.

