Detectives Working to Identify Fitness Center Burglary Suspects

October 21, 2024 – Burglary detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two men who are suspected in four thefts from fitness centers in Nashville, Franklin, and Hendersonville, all on October 8:

At 7:35 a.m., YMCA, 102 Bluegrass Commons Boulevard, Hendersonville;

At 8:30 a.m., YMCA, 2624 Gallatin Pike, East Nashville;

At 9:30 a.m., YMCA, 3001 Lebanon Pike, Hermitage;

At 11:20 a.m., Planet Fitness, 1113 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin.

In these cases, one of the men would distract the front desk employee while the second suspect would go to the locker room where items, including wallets, were stolen. The men then used the stolen credit cards to buy gift cards. They drove a gray/black Tesla with a dealer tag.

Anyone who recognizes them from the attached surveillance photos or has any information about these thefts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

