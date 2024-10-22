Enjoy Dinner Under the Stars at Upcoming Arrington Vineyards Event

Arrington Vineyard invites you to a truly unique evening of dining under the stars, featuring a delectable four-course meal freshly prepared over an open fire, right beside the stunning vineyard.

Enjoy a gourmet four-course meal, freshly prepared over an open fire by Rambler Events, paired perfectly with Arrington’s award-winning wine. Family-style seating and table service will create an intimate and warm dining experience you won’t want to miss.

The event will take place on Thursday, October 24th from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. for attendees over 21. Each ticket cost is $275 each, the dinner will take place at the clubhouse at the West Entrance.

Buy tickets here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email