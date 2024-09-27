African American Heritage Society Presents “Pumpkins On The Porch”

To kick off the beautiful fall season of pumpkins and giving thanks, The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will be hosting a new event on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at the McLemore House Museum.

The museum is such a treasure in the community and “Pumpkins on the Porch” is an opportunity to generate more awareness of the Harvey McLemore House Museum and for guests to purchase a pumpkin for the current season, enjoy a breakfast sandwich compliments of Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, Franklin location, and a nice cup of coffee from Starbucks.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet local authors and also delight in a free tour of the museum with family and friends, learning more of the area’s rich history. Part of formerly enslaved, Harvey McLemore’s story is that one of the crops he grew was Indian corn, which is a favorite and a great addition to any décor for the fall and harvest season. Bring the family out to hear more of Harvey’s story. There will be door prizes and goody bags for the kids and also a nice treat of the delicious kettle corn from Ace’s Kettle Corn.

The event was the brainchild of AAHS volunteer, Beth Garlock, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Beth and husband Dana have only been in Franklin since June but can be seen volunteering at many events and locations in Franklin, along with some sisters & elders of the church. AAHS appreciates Beth, who has worked very hard to make this a successful event for the museum and the 264 Natchez Project, the Merrill-Williams House. For more info on both the McLemore House and the Merrill- Williams House, visit aahswc.org.

The event, free and open to the public, is from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The organization is hoping and praying for a beautiful fall day with great weather. Attendees may bring lawn chairs if they would like to stay, enjoy fellowshipping with one another and meet the participating authors. Rick Warwick, will be present with his new “Burwood” book as well as books written by Ms. Thelma Battle. Paul Clements will be present with his book” Tell Them We’re Rising”; Walter Green, will be attending , discussing his book” “The Nashville & Decatur In The Civil War” & Phillip Perry will be present with his book “Sins of Our Brothers” . Authors are welcome and may bring their books to discuss and have available for guests to purchase. Authors must bring their own table and chair(s). Contact Beth Garlock at: [email protected] to participate in the book signing.

