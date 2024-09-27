5 Things to Know About Noah Kahan

This weekend, the Pilgrimage Music Festival returns to Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. The two-day event will feature headliner Noah Kahan closing out the festival on Sunday evening. Over the last two years, Kahan has become more popular but here are five things you may not know about the artist. A few tickets remain to the festival here.

1. Kahan has Gone from a Small Town to Global Stages

He was raised in Strafford, Vermont, a small town of just over 1,000 people. His last album, “Stick Season,” refers to that time in New England when the leaves have fallen from the trees, leaving bare branches before the first snow.

2. Kahan Started Making Music at a Young Age

Kahan says he started making music at the age of 9, writing songs about colors and the days of the week. The first song he wrote is “Wednesday is the Worst Day of My Life,” which he sang at a talent show for his school. Afterward, he was required to do mandatory school counseling because the song was depressing, he told Billboard.

3. He Has a Hidden Talent

Noah Kahan is bilingual; he can speak Spanish. He spent a year in Costa Rica during high school and became fluent, but now he is mostly conversational.

4. One of His Influential Artists will be at the Pilgrimage Festival

Over the years, Noah Kahan has mentioned how Hozier was one of his musical influences and he hoped to collaborate with the artist. The two teamed up for a rendition of “Northern Altitude,” released last year. It’s possible we could see them perform the song this weekend.

5. Kahan Received His First GRAMMY Nomination

Earlier this year, Kahan was nominated for Best New Artist, and he shared the category with other Nashville artists like JellyRoll, War and Treaty, and Coco Jones. While he didn’t win, there’s no doubt Noah Kahan has risen to popularity after the release of Stick Season in 2022. Who knows maybe he will share the stage with his other collaborators from the album- Kacey Musgraves or perhaps Post Malone.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email