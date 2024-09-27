MTSU Softball Fall Schedule Released

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee softball head coach Jeff Breeden has announced the 2024 fall schedule that features seven games, five of which are at home. Among those games, the Blue Raiders will be taking on two ACC opponents, Georgia Tech and Louisville.

The fall slate opens with the Blue Raiders traveling to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech on Sunday, Sept. 29 with first pitch set to be at 1:00 p.m. CT.

For the second game, Middle Tennessee softball welcomes Volunteer State to Blue Raider Softball Field on Oct. 3 with first pitch set for 5:00 p.m. CT. Later that week the Blue Raiders will be hosting Trevecca on Oct. 5 with the game set to start at 1:00 p.m. CT.

The following week, Snead State will be traveling to Murfreesboro for a game on Oct. 12 with first pitch occurring at 2:00 p.m. CT. The Blue Raiders will round out the home stand by welcoming Chattanooga State and Tennessee State on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19, respectively. Those games are set to start at 4:00 and 2:00 p.m. CT.

For the final match of the fall season, MTSU will be traveling to Kentucky to take on Louisville on Oct. 26 at 12:00 p.m. CT.

Out of the 23 student-athletes on the roster, the Blue Raiders welcome 12 new members to the squad. Among those, are pitchers Tori Coffman and Leila Ammon who look to have a big role with the team. Coffman is a junior transfer from Walters State and Ammon is a freshman from Gulf Breeze, Florida. Among the returners, is 2023 First Team All-Conference USA member Ansley Blevins and Lexi Medlock , who last season recorded the 42nd home run for the Blue Raiders, breaking the previous single-season program record.

Source: MTSU

