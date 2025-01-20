Activewear Brand Vuori to Open in Franklin

Activewear brand Vuori will open in Franklin.

The activewear brand will have a standalone storefront at McEwen Northside next to Warby Parker on Aspen Grove Drive. This will be the second storefront in the Nashville area. Vuori opened a store on 12th Avenue S, Nashville, in 2023. We don’t have an exact open date; the McEwen Northside website simply states the store is “coming soon”. Other retailers that have recently opened at McEwen Northside include Jondie, Skin Laundry, Warby Parker, and Finks Jewelers.

In 2015, founder Joe Kudla launched Vuori as a men’s brand, before expanding to include a women’s line in response to overwhelming demand from female consumers. The brand has since established itself as a favorite in the activewear market.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email