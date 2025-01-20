Blue Raiders topple WKU, 71-57

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee used a blistering second-half shooting performance to secure a 71-57 victory over rival Western Kentucky on Saturday evening at the Murphy Center.

The Blue Raiders (13-5, 4-1 CUSA) shot a scorching 59.3% in the second half, pulling away from their longtime rivals in front of an energetic home crowd of 6,512. Senior guard Jestin Porter led the way with 15 points, including a perfect 5-for-5 from the free throw line.

But it was the dominant interior presence of Essam Mostafa that set the tone throughout the contest. The big man recorded a double-double with 11 points and 18 rebounds, consistently controlling the paint against Western Kentucky’s frontcourt.

Middle Tennessee’s defense clamped down on the Hilltoppers (11-7, 2-3 CUSA), holding them to just 33.3% shooting from the field and a mere 20% from beyond the arc. WKU’s Don McHenry managed 16 points but needed 16 shots to get there.

The game featured seven ties and five lead changes early, but the Blue Raiders seized control after halftime. Junior guard Jlynn Counter added 13 points on efficient 6-of-11 shooting, while Camryn Weston provided a spark off the bench with 14 points including a pair of crucial three-pointers.

The victory keeps Middle Tennessee near the top of the Conference USA standings and marks their fourth win in their last five conference games. The Blue Raiders have now won three straight home games against Western Kentucky.

