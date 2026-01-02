AAA: 21.7 Million Americans Projected to Cruise in 2026, Setting New Record

The cruise industry is riding a wave of momentum into 2026. AAA projects 21.7 million Americans will set sail on ocean cruises next year. That marks a 4.5% increase over 2025, which is already outperforming expectations with 20.7 million cruisers. The steady rise reflects strong consumer demand, expanded itineraries, and increased capacity across major cruise lines.

“Cruising is surging, with travelers booking more voyages and exploring new destinations in record numbers,” said Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “From quick Caribbean escapes to bucket-list Alaskan adventures, the excitement is undeniable. With more ships, expanded itineraries, and rising demand, cruising continues to be the go-to vacation for unforgettable experiences at sea.”

Who is cruising?

Ocean cruising appeals to travelers of all ages, but older adults make up the majority of passengers. According to AAA, 65% of adult U.S. cruisers are 55 and older, while 27% are aged 35–54, and 7% fall between 18–34.

Cruising is also a shared experience for most. Nearly half of U.S. cruise passengers travel as couples, 20% cruise with children, 7% sail solo, and the remainder explore the seas in groups, proving that whether it’s a romantic escape or a multigenerational adventure, cruising brings people together.

What types of ships are they booking?

Ocean cruises come in different sizes, but as demand grows, so do the ships! Mega vessels are rising in popularity, especially in the Caribbean, where most of them sail. Mega-vessels are currently deployed in three of the four top cruise regions: the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, and Northern Europe. They are not operating in Alaska. In contrast, smaller vessels hold a greater share in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean, driven by the presence of expedition cruises in the former and a strong luxury segment in the latter.

When will Travelers Sail?

Cruise season varies depending on the region. In the Caribbean, the busiest months are from November through March, following the end of hurricane season and during the colder winter months when many travelers seek warmer destinations. Although summer is not considered peak season in the Caribbean, prices often rise due to increased demand from families on school break.

In contrast, Alaska’s cruise season is shorter, running from April through October. This limited window contributes to strong demand during the summer months. Many travelers take advantage of this seasonal pattern by cruising Alaska in the summer and heading to the Caribbean during the winter.

Where are they visiting?

The Caribbean is by far the most popular cruise destination for Americans, capturing 72% of U.S. cruise passengers. That’s why Miami, Port Canaveral, and Fort Lauderdale, all in Florida, are the busiest cruise ports in the world. 7% of U.S. passengers are expected to take Alaska cruises next year, and 5% are projected to cruise in the Mediterranean. The Caribbean’s popularity is also bolstered by the increase in shorter-length cruises, which passengers like because they’re convenient and cruise lines like because they can schedule more itineraries and sell more cabins.

Why Travelers Love Cruising

AAA travel agents hear from members every day who are eager to book their first or next cruise. According to AAA data, 90 percent of U.S. cruise passengers rate their experience as good or very good, and 91 percent have cruised more than once.

Cruising appeals to couples, families, and adventure seekers alike. From onboard entertainment and dining to curated excursions and exclusive access to private islands, cruise vacations deliver convenience, variety, and value. Many travelers also find cruising more economical than booking flights and hotels separately, especially when visiting multiple destinations. For those seeking more adventure, cruise lines now offer expedition-style itineraries to remote regions such as the Arctic and Antarctica.

How can I book?

Booking with a travel agent is the best way to understand your options and get the most value. Having an advocate back home is also helpful if there are any issues during your trip. AAA Trip Canvas allows you to browse cruise lines and destinations to get inspired and then take advantage of exclusive AAA member benefits.

“Whether you’re dreaming of an ocean voyage, a scenic river cruise, or a land-based getaway, a trusted travel agent can help you navigate the options and find the best fit,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “They not only unlock exclusive member benefits, but also serve as your advocate before, during, and after your trip.”

Cruise Forecast Methodology

In cooperation with AAA, Tourism Economics prepared the 2026 cruise forecast based on scheduled cruise itineraries covering virtually all major cruise vessels, the economic outlook, and travel sector trends. This forecast relies on cruise-related analytics from Cruise IP (Tourism Economics’ proprietary database for the cruise industry), economic forecasts prepared by Oxford Economics, and assumptions on the future path of the tourism industry.

In this analysis, U.S. cruise passenger volume refers to ocean cruises taken by U.S. residents. It includes cruises that depart from U.S. and international ports.

About Tourism Economics

Tourism Economics is an Oxford Economics company with a singular objective: combine an understanding of the travel sector with proven economic tools to answer the most important questions facing our clients. More than 500 companies, associations, and destination work with Tourism Economics every year as a research partner. We bring decades of experience to every engagement to help our clients make better marketing, investment, and policy decisions. Tourism Economics operates out of regional headquarters in Philadelphia and Oxford, with offices in Belfast, Buenos Aires, Dubai, Frankfurt, and Ontario.

Oxford Economics is the world’s leading independent economic advisory firm. Covering over 200 countries, 100 industrial sectors and 8,000 cities and regions, we provide insights and solutions that empower clients to make informed decisions faster in an increasingly complex and uncertain world. For more information, visit oxfordeconomics.com.

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 65 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety. For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on social media.

