Make Identity Theft Protection Part of Your 2026 Financial Planning

If you’re taking stock of your finances, setting goals, and preparing for a fresh start in 2026, make protecting yourself against identity theft part of your 2026 planning. Why? Identity thieves can drain your bank account, ruin your credit, and even block access to your health benefits and tax refund. On the bright side, there are ways to protect yourself. Identity Theft Awareness Week (IDTAW) is a great opportunity to learn more about getting started.

IDTAW runs from January 26-30 this year. During the week, the FTC and its partners are organizing free webinars, hosting podcasts, Facebook Live interviews, and other events to help you and people you know test your identity theft knowledge, take steps that make it harder for identity pirates to get their hands on your information, and find the tools to recover if identity theft happens to you.

But don’t wait for IDTAW! Here’s what you can do now:

Get and share free resources at ftc.gov/IDTheftWeek to help build awareness about identity theft and how it can happen to anyone.

Bookmark the IDTAW page and check for updates. Free events will be posted there.

Watch and share FTC videos on identity theft to learn more about identity theft and help your community protect against it.

If identity theft has happened to you or someone you know, go to IdentityTheft.gov to report it and get a personalized recovery plan.

Learn more about identity theft at ftc.gov/IDTheft.

