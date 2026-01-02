1/2/26: Overcast and 57°F, Light Drizzle Expected, Winds Up to 6.8 mph

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 57°F. Winds are mild at 4.8 mph, and there is currently no precipitation.
Today’s high is expected to reach 58.1°F with a low this morning of 39.2°F. Winds may increase slightly to 6.8 mph. There is a 40% chance of light drizzle today, accumulating a minimal total of 0.01 inches of precipitation.
Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 43°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, remaining gentle at up to 4.4 mph. The chance of precipitation continues at 40%, with conditions remaining overcast throughout the evening.
Residents should plan accordingly for the mild and slightly damp conditions today and into tonight.
Today's Details
High
58°F
Low
39°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
58%
UV Index
1.9 (Low)
Precip
40% chance · 0.01 in
Now
57°F · feels 53°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:45pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|58°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|53°F
|35°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|46°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|56°F
|36°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|64°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|66°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|69°F
|55°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
