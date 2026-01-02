1/2/26: Overcast and 57°F, Light Drizzle Expected, Winds Up to 6.8 mph

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 57°F. Winds are mild at 4.8 mph, and there is currently no precipitation.

Today’s high is expected to reach 58.1°F with a low this morning of 39.2°F. Winds may increase slightly to 6.8 mph. There is a 40% chance of light drizzle today, accumulating a minimal total of 0.01 inches of precipitation.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 43°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, remaining gentle at up to 4.4 mph. The chance of precipitation continues at 40%, with conditions remaining overcast throughout the evening.

Residents should plan accordingly for the mild and slightly damp conditions today and into tonight.

Today's Details

High
58°F
Low
39°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
58%
UV Index
1.9 (Low)
Precip
40% chance · 0.01 in
Now
57°F · feels 53°F
Sunrise
6:58am
Sunset
4:45pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 58°F 39°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 53°F 35°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 46°F 31°F Overcast
Monday 56°F 36°F Overcast
Tuesday 64°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 66°F 54°F Overcast
Thursday 69°F 55°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

