1/2/26: Overcast and 57°F, Light Drizzle Expected, Winds Up to 6.8 mph

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 57°F. Winds are mild at 4.8 mph, and there is currently no precipitation.

Today’s high is expected to reach 58.1°F with a low this morning of 39.2°F. Winds may increase slightly to 6.8 mph. There is a 40% chance of light drizzle today, accumulating a minimal total of 0.01 inches of precipitation.

Tonight, the temperature will drop to a low of 43°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, remaining gentle at up to 4.4 mph. The chance of precipitation continues at 40%, with conditions remaining overcast throughout the evening.

Residents should plan accordingly for the mild and slightly damp conditions today and into tonight.

Today's Details High 58°F Low 39°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 58% UV Index 1.9 (Low) Precip 40% chance · 0.01 in Now 57°F · feels 53°F Sunrise 6:58am Sunset 4:45pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 58°F 39°F Drizzle: light Saturday 53°F 35°F Drizzle: light Sunday 46°F 31°F Overcast Monday 56°F 36°F Overcast Tuesday 64°F 49°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 66°F 54°F Overcast Thursday 69°F 55°F Overcast

