OBITUARY: Patricia Louise Walker

On December 28, 2025, our beloved mother, Patricia Louise Walker, peacefully entered Heaven. She was born on August 28, 1941, on a farm in Arrington, Tennessee—the same land where she would pass 84 years later, completing a vibrant and full life.

She was the third child born to Archie and Lela Mae Lampley Walker. From a young age, her artistic gifts were evident. She began drawing early in life and during her senior year in high school her teacher suggested she take a drafting course. This decision would result in Patricia becoming the first female draftsman at Getty Oil Company. In her early twenties, Patricia relocated to New Orleans, a city that would become her home for more than fifty years.

While raising two children, she pursued her passion for fine art at John McCready Art School and in the Newcomb Art Department at Tulane University. After taking early retirement from Shell Oil Company, she went on to open an art gallery. An accomplished painter, Patricia was also a sculptor, potter, and poet. Her creativity knew no bounds and remained a vital force in her life well into her later years. She found joy, meaning, and expression through art, leaving behind a body of work that reflects her spirit and imagination.

Patricia may no longer be on this earth, but she will never be forgotten. She is survived by her two children, Jon Walker and Blanca Walker, and two siblings, Pricilla Walker and Sylvia Walker.

May our sweet, beautiful mother rest in peace.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 3, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with a visitation beginning at noon. Burial will take place following the service in Williamson Memorial Gardens.