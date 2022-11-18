9-Day Black Friday Event PLUS Hot Buy Pickleball Products at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville

Pickleball has become one of the fastest-growing sports in America and the Pickleball community in Middle Tennessee is bustling!

If you are one of the few who hasn’t heard about Pickleball yet, it is a sport that is a combination of tennis, ping pong, and badminton. With nearly 5 million folks in America now playing the sport, pickleball has been described as “addictive.” While it is an active sport, the size of the court and playing doubles allows the sport to be easier on the body.

“I had never heard of the sport. I was at Longview Rec center in Spring Hill and a gentleman asked me if I played pickleball. I said, ‘Do I play what?!’ It was like a whole new community of friendship and camaraderie and competition. The great thing about the game is anyone from 9-90 can play and have a wonderful time and be competitive,” says Phil Rogers, local pickleball expert.

Whether you are just joining the pickleball wave or you are a seasoned vet, you need the right equipment! Pickleball is played on a court with a net in the middle separating players. Players use a ball with holes (similar to Wiffle balls) and paddles during play to hit across the court to one another. But all the equipment isn’t the same.

Play it Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville has a 9-Day Black Friday Event with Hot Buy items including Pickleball Paddles! Check out the different types of paddles you’ll need to really blow the competition away on the court!

Head Extreme Pro (Blue) Pickleball Paddle

🔥Hot Buy Price: $79.99 at Play it Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville

New to pickleball? Head has built this paddle as an entry-level paddle for new pickleball players.

With this paddle, players get a responsive fiberglass hitting surface and a comfortable grip for good playability match after match. The paddle face is made of composite (fiberglass) material, which increases its power. Midweight for a pickleball paddle at 7.8 ounces, the Head Extreme Pro offers a nice blend of power and control.

Champion Sports Fuse Pickleball Paddle

🔥Hot Buy Price: $29.99 at Play it Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville

Champion Sports’ Fuse Pickleball Paddle is universal and is great for beginners and heavy hitters alike. The Fuse is a lightweight paddle for quick ball response and has an ultra-cushioned handle with a textured grip providing ultimate handling comfort and control. The graphite paddle face makes the paddle execute powerful strikes while staying lightweight and the tapered bottom prevents paddle damage when players reach for low balls.

New In-Stock Pickleball Paddle

Selkirk Sport SLK Soft Pickleball Paddle $119.99

New and in stock at Play it Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville, the SLK Evo Soft Max pickleball paddle from Selkirk brings versatility, large surface area, and excellent control altogether in one design that is the perfect blend for all player levels. At 7.6 ounces, the lightweight paddle allows for quicker hands while maintaining control with its carbon fiber face. The SLK has Selkirk Sport’s MAX largest surface area with the largest sweet spot for a high-performance paddle experience.

9 Day Black Friday Deals at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville

Grab these Hot Buy Pickleball Paddles this Holiday Season at Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville. Visit one of their two stores to check out the 9-Day Black Friday Event deals featuring one deal per day and check out their deals on New and Gently Used equipment all year round!

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

coolspringspias@yahoo.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville

201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-822-6633

pias37075@gmail.com

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 7; Saturday: 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Have a question for Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood, fill out the form below: