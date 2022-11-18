Photo of the Day: November 18, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: After the devastating flood that hit Waverly last year, volunteers in Kentucky lent a hand to the victims by making holiday ornaments for those who lost almost everything. This year, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as well as many other volunteers from Fairview, Dickson, Centerville, & Waverly created beautiful ornaments for fire and flood victims in Kentucky. The group felt real enthusiasm for the project and were grateful to be able to give back. Volunteers have completed over 1000 ornaments with more to come. Their joy and willingness to reciprocate show that service brings continued blessings! Find more information on where to send decorations to fire and flood victims here.

