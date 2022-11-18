5 Places to Get Holiday Pancakes

3 Caramel Apple Pancakes at Cheesecake Factory

1800 Galleria Boulevard

Franklin, Tennessee

(615) 503-9726

https://locations.thecheesecakefactory.com/tn/

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.

Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday until 2:00 p.m.

Cheesecake Factory began with a cheesecake recipe in a newspaper in Detroit in the 1940s, and that recipe inspired Evelyn Overton “Original” cheesecake. In 1972, she and her husband moved to L.A. to open The Cheesecake Factory Bakery selling cheesecakes to the best restaurants in town. In 1978, their son David opened a restaurant to feature his mother’s desserts. There was a line around the block the first day. That same excitement can be found for their fall menu, which also features cinnamon roll pancakes.