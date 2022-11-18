5 Places to Get Holiday Pancakes

There is nothing like pancakes with fall flavors to get the holidays started, like cinnamon, apples, pumpkin, gingerbread and cheesecake. Yummy. Just think about the spices and the warm syrup dripping down the fluffy bits of heaven. Who doesn’t love pancakes on a chilly day? Here are five places to sate your taste bud’s desired for holiday inspired pancakes.
1Gingerbread Pancakes at Ruby Sunshine
231 Public Square
Franklin, Tennessee
(615) 716-3711
https://www.rubybrunch.com/
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday, 7:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
A downtown Franklin favorite, Ruby Sunshine serves all day brunch with a New Orleans twist. They use as fresh ingredients as possible and prepare food to order. Their holiday menu begins in late November. Great brunch cocktails, including award winning Bloody Marys and Mimosas.
2Cinnamon Chip Pancakes at First Watch
710 Old Hickory Boulevard, Suite 307
Brentwood, Tennessee
(615) 490-3174
210 Franklin Road
Brentwood, Tennessee
(615) 376-6161
1834 West McEwan
Franklin, Tennessee
(615) 786-0569
1000 Meridian Boulevard, Suite 118
Franklin, Tennessee
(615) 628-8637
4937 Main Street
Spring Hill, Tennessee
(615) 392-6019
https://www.firstwatch.com/
Hours: Monday through Sunday, 7:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
First Watch offers breakfast all day using ingredients inspired by the position of the sun, meaning they offer seasonal dishes, including a special holiday menu. This year their seasonal menu features classic favorites like their Cinnamon Chip Pancakes alongside new and exciting dishes, including the bold Barbacoa Breakfast Burrito.
3Caramel Apple Pancakes at Cheesecake Factory
1800 Galleria Boulevard
Franklin, Tennessee
(615) 503-9726
https://locations.thecheesecakefactory.com/tn/
Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m.
Sunday, 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday until 2:00 p.m.
Cheesecake Factory began with a cheesecake recipe in a newspaper in Detroit in the 1940s, and that recipe inspired Evelyn Overton “Original” cheesecake. In 1972, she and her husband moved to L.A. to open The Cheesecake Factory Bakery selling cheesecakes to the best restaurants in town. In 1978, their son David opened a restaurant to feature his mother’s desserts. There was a line around the block the first day. That same excitement can be found for their fall menu, which also features cinnamon roll pancakes.
4Stuffed Cheesecake Pancakes at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
1735 Mallory Lane
Brentwood, Tennessee
(615) 376-8120
4210 Commons Court
Franklin, Tennessee
(615) 794-8195
220 Crossings Boulevard
Spring Hill, Tennessee
(931) 489-9119
https://www.crackerbarrel.com/Locations/States/tn
Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 7:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 7:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Since 1969 Cracker Barrel has been serving ole style country cooking in their restaurants and offering unique gifts in their retail stores. They have a vast menu that has something for just about everyone and they serve breakfast all day long.
5Pumpkin Pancakes at J. Christopher’s
620 Frazier Drive
Franklin, Tennessee
(615) 778-2405
https://jchristophers.com/locations/cool-springs/
Hours: Monday through Sunday, 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Jay McCann and Chris Brogdon hatched an idea for a neighborhood daytime breakfast and lunch spot featuring traditional favorites, healthy choices, and a creative menu with everything house-made all to be found in a comfortable, friendly atmosphere. They opened their first J. Christopher’s in Marietta, GA in January 1997. They also feature seasonal menus. For breakfast, these include the Farmer’s Omelet, Pumpkin Pancakes, and Gingerbread Waffles which can be served with a Pumpkin Spice latte or an Eggnog Cappuccino.