9/22/25: Slight Rain With Mild Evening at 72°F, Daytime High of 82°F and Light Showers

Williamson County Weather Update: September 22, 2025

As of 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather features slight rain with a temperature of 72.5°F. Winds are present at 10.6 mph, and there has been a light precipitation amounting to 0.02 inches.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 82.2°F and dropped to a low of 68.4°F. It was a relatively breezy day with wind speeds reaching up to 11.3 mph. Moderate rain showers occurred, contributing to a total rainfall of 0.56 inches, aligned with a 30% chance of precipitation noted for the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, the weather is expected to cool slightly with an anticipated low of 69.6°F. Winds will diminish somewhat, maintaining speeds up to 8.6 mph. There’s a forecasted 20% chance of precipitation, likely manifesting as moderate drizzle throughout the night.

Residents of Williamson County should plan for continued mild and slightly damp conditions this evening into early tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy if venturing outdoors and drive cautiously on potentially slippery roads.

Today’s Details

High
82°F
Low
68°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
84%
UV Index
6.1 (High)
Precip
30% chance · 0.56 in
Now
73°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
6:35am
Sunset
6:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 82°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 81°F 69°F Rain: heavy
Wednesday 79°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 78°F 63°F Drizzle: light
Friday 78°F 58°F Overcast
Saturday 80°F 57°F Clear sky
Sunday 83°F 58°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

