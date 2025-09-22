9/22/25: Slight Rain With Mild Evening at 72°F, Daytime High of 82°F and Light Showers

Williamson County Weather Update: September 22, 2025

As of 5:00 PM in Williamson County, the weather features slight rain with a temperature of 72.5°F. Winds are present at 10.6 mph, and there has been a light precipitation amounting to 0.02 inches.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 82.2°F and dropped to a low of 68.4°F. It was a relatively breezy day with wind speeds reaching up to 11.3 mph. Moderate rain showers occurred, contributing to a total rainfall of 0.56 inches, aligned with a 30% chance of precipitation noted for the day.

Looking ahead to tonight, the weather is expected to cool slightly with an anticipated low of 69.6°F. Winds will diminish somewhat, maintaining speeds up to 8.6 mph. There’s a forecasted 20% chance of precipitation, likely manifesting as moderate drizzle throughout the night.

Residents of Williamson County should plan for continued mild and slightly damp conditions this evening into early tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy if venturing outdoors and drive cautiously on potentially slippery roads.

Today’s Details High 82°F Low 68°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 84% UV Index 6.1 (High) Precip 30% chance · 0.56 in Now 73°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 6:35am Sunset 6:44pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 82°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 81°F 69°F Rain: heavy Wednesday 79°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 78°F 63°F Drizzle: light Friday 78°F 58°F Overcast Saturday 80°F 57°F Clear sky Sunday 83°F 58°F Overcast

