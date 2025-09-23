9/22/25: Overcast Evening with Light Drizzle and 70°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 70°F with overcast skies and a light breeze blowing at 3.4 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation.

Earlier today, Williamson County experienced a slightly warmer climate with temperatures peaking at 82.2°F. The day maintained a low of 68.4°F with wind speeds reaching up to 11.3 mph. There was a light drizzle, contributing to a minimal precipitation total of 0.01 inches despite a 33% chance of rain.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 68.5°F. Winds will remain light, not exceeding 3.7 mph, with continued overcast conditions. The chance of precipitation remains steady at 33%, indicating potential for light drizzle as the night progresses.

Residents should be prepared for similar mild and slightly damp conditions to continue into the night with no severe weather alerts currently in effect.

Today’s Details

High
82°F
Low
68°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
91%
UV Index
6.1 (High)
Precip
33% chance · 0.01 in
Now
70°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
6:35am
Sunset
6:44pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 82°F 68°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 80°F 67°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 80°F 70°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 79°F 65°F Rain showers: slight
Friday 78°F 59°F Clear sky
Saturday 81°F 58°F Clear sky
Sunday 83°F 61°F Mainly clear
Next 24 Hours

