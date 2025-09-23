9/22/25: Overcast Evening with Light Drizzle and 70°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 70°F with overcast skies and a light breeze blowing at 3.4 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation.

Earlier today, Williamson County experienced a slightly warmer climate with temperatures peaking at 82.2°F. The day maintained a low of 68.4°F with wind speeds reaching up to 11.3 mph. There was a light drizzle, contributing to a minimal precipitation total of 0.01 inches despite a 33% chance of rain.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to hover around a low of 68.5°F. Winds will remain light, not exceeding 3.7 mph, with continued overcast conditions. The chance of precipitation remains steady at 33%, indicating potential for light drizzle as the night progresses.

Residents should be prepared for similar mild and slightly damp conditions to continue into the night with no severe weather alerts currently in effect.

Today’s Details High 82°F Low 68°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 91% UV Index 6.1 (High) Precip 33% chance · 0.01 in Now 70°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 6:35am Sunset 6:44pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 82°F 68°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 80°F 67°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 80°F 70°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 79°F 65°F Rain showers: slight Friday 78°F 59°F Clear sky Saturday 81°F 58°F Clear sky Sunday 83°F 61°F Mainly clear

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email