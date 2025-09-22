Shrimp Recall Issued Over Possible Cesium-137 Contamination

AquaStar (USA) Corp of Seattle announced on September 19 a recall of more than 85,000 bags of shrimp products due to potential contamination with cesium-137 (Cs-137), a man-made radioactive substance.

The recall includes:

* 49,920 bags of Kroger Raw Colossal EZ Peel Shrimp (2 lbs.)

* 18,000 bags of Kroger Mercado Cooked Medium Peeled Tail-Off Shrimp (2 lbs.)

* 17,264 bags of AquaStar Raw Peeled Tail-on Shrimp Skewers (1.25 lbs.)

The products were sold at multiple grocery chains, including Kroger, Ralphs, Smith’s, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Food 4 Less, QFC, and others across more than 30 states, including Tennessee, between June 12 and September 17, 2025.

Cesium-137 exposure over time may increase cancer risk, though no illnesses linked to the recalled shrimp have been reported. The FDA says the recall stems from an ongoing investigation into frozen shrimp products imported from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati (BMS Foods) of Indonesia.

Consumers are urged not to eat the recalled shrimp and instead throw it away or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Questions can be directed to AquaStar at 1-800-331-3440, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PST.

This recall is being carried out with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit here.

