7/24/25: Severe Weather Alert Issued – Highs Near 95°F Today

Weather Alerts

Severe weather conditions are currently being monitored in Williamson County, TN. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM CDT tomorrow. Please stay tuned for further updates and remain weather aware.

Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 6:15 PM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather and a temperature of 90°F. The humidity is at 50%, making it feel even hotter, with heat index values reaching up to 105°F. Wind conditions are calm, but the oppressive heat contributes to an uncomfortable atmosphere.

Weather Changes Coming

As the evening progresses, temperatures will remain high, along with consistent humidity, making it feel heavy outside. Although wind remains calm, it does not provide much relief from the heat. Be prepared for continued warmth and take necessary precautions if you plan to be outdoors.

Tonight’s Forecast

Overnight, temperatures will drop only slightly to a low of 74°F. The heat and humidity will linger, so expect a muggy atmosphere. Stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities, especially during the hottest hours.