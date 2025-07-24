7/24/25: Severe Weather Alert Issued – Highs Near 95°F Today

WEATHER ALERTS

Heat Advisory

Heat Advisory issued July 24 at 11:19AM CDT until July 25 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Nashville TN

* WHAT…Heat index values up to 105.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.

SAFETY INSTRUCTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.

Alert in effect from July 24, 2025 4:19 PM until July 25, 2025 8:00 AM

Weather Alerts

Severe weather conditions are currently being monitored in Williamson County, TN. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM CDT tomorrow. Please stay tuned for further updates and remain weather aware.

Severe Weather Conditions

It’s currently 6:15 PM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather and a temperature of 90°F. The humidity is at 50%, making it feel even hotter, with heat index values reaching up to 105°F. Wind conditions are calm, but the oppressive heat contributes to an uncomfortable atmosphere.

Weather Changes Coming

As the evening progresses, temperatures will remain high, along with consistent humidity, making it feel heavy outside. Although wind remains calm, it does not provide much relief from the heat. Be prepared for continued warmth and take necessary precautions if you plan to be outdoors.

Tonight’s Forecast

Overnight, temperatures will drop only slightly to a low of 74°F. The heat and humidity will linger, so expect a muggy atmosphere. Stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities, especially during the hottest hours.

Interactive Radar Map

Williamson County, TN
July 24, 2025
90°
H:95°
L:74°
wind icon
Wind
5 mph SSE
humidity icon
Humidity
50%
bolt icon
Conditions
severe weather

24-Hour Forecast

This Afternoon
sun icon
95°
|
74°
Sunny
Friday
sun icon
94°
|
74°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Saturday
sun icon
94°
|
75°
Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Sunday
sun icon
96°
|
76°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Monday
sun icon
97°
|
77°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Tuesday
sun icon
99°
|
76°
Sunny
Wednesday
sun icon
99°
|
75°
Sunny then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

