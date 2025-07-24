7/24/25: Severe Weather Alert Issued – Highs Near 95°F Today

Heat Advisory
* WHAT…Heat index values up to 105.
* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
Weather Alerts
Severe weather conditions are currently being monitored in Williamson County, TN. A Heat Advisory is in effect until 8:00 PM CDT tomorrow. Please stay tuned for further updates and remain weather aware.
Severe Weather Conditions
It’s currently 6:15 PM in Williamson County, TN, with severe weather and a temperature of 90°F. The humidity is at 50%, making it feel even hotter, with heat index values reaching up to 105°F. Wind conditions are calm, but the oppressive heat contributes to an uncomfortable atmosphere.
Weather Changes Coming
As the evening progresses, temperatures will remain high, along with consistent humidity, making it feel heavy outside. Although wind remains calm, it does not provide much relief from the heat. Be prepared for continued warmth and take necessary precautions if you plan to be outdoors.
Tonight’s Forecast
Overnight, temperatures will drop only slightly to a low of 74°F. The heat and humidity will linger, so expect a muggy atmosphere. Stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities, especially during the hottest hours.
L:74°
24-Hour Forecast
|
74°
|
74°
|
75°
|
76°
|
77°
|
76°
|
75°
Please join our FREE Newsletter