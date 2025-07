Residence Inn Berry Farms held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate its 5th anniversary at 8078 Berry Farms Crossing in Franklin on July 17, 2025.

The Residence Inn Franklin Berry Farms is an extended-stay hotel in Franklin, Tennessee, featuring spacious studio and one-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens, separate living areas, and complimentary grocery delivery service.

