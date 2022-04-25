6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week- April 25, 2022

3 Eagles

Thursday, Apr. 28-Friday, Apr. 29, 8 pm

Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville

It’s two nights of the Eagles at Bridgestone Arena featuring Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill.

This concert will feature ‘Hotel California,’ performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the band will perform a set of their greatest hits.

