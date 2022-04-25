6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week- April 25, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: April 25 – April 30, 2022.
1Journey
Wednesday, April 27, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena,501 Broadway, Nashville
JOURNEY are one of rock music’s most influential icons, and they are set to deliver a brand-new album, FREEDOM, in 2022. JOURNEY features founder Neal Schon (lead guitarist), Jonathan Cain (keyboards, backing vocals), Arnel Pineda (lead vocals) Jason Derlatka (keyboards, backing vocals), and Deen Castranovo (drums, backing vocals). Also performing will be Toto.
Buy tickets here.
2Trampled by Turtles
Saturday, April 30, 8 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep. John Lewis Way N, Nashville
Just announced to perform at Pilgrimage Festival in September, here’s your chance to see the band live. The band was first formed in 2003 as a side project, in Duluth Minnesota. Their last album held a spot on the bluegrass charts for over 50 weeks.
Buy tickets here.
3Eagles
Thursday, Apr. 28-Friday, Apr. 29, 8 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
It’s two nights of the Eagles at Bridgestone Arena featuring Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, with Deacon Frey and Vince Gill.
This concert will feature ‘Hotel California,’ performed live in its entirety from start to finish, accompanied by an orchestra and choir. After a short intermission, the band will perform a set of their greatest hits.
Buy tickets here.
4Miranda Lambert
Thursday, Apr. 28, 7 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
Miranda Lambert with special guest Cadillac Three will head to FirstBank Amphitheater this spring. Lambert also announced “The Bandwagon Tour” with Little Big Town and while they are not scheduled for the Franklin concert, it is local for the band and you never know who might show up.
Buy tickets here.
5Bon Jovi
Saturday, April 30, 8 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Bon Jovi announced the Bon Jovi 2022 Tour, produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Hampton Water. The tour will stop at Bridgestone Arena on April 30, 2022.
Buy tickets here.
6Tyler Deaver
Friday, April 29, 7 pm
Capitol Theater, 110 West Main Street, Lebanon
Tyler has opened up for acts such as, Tracy Lawrence and Mo Pitney. Some of his major influences include artists like George Strait, Brooks & Dunn, Gary Allen, Merle Haggard, and Vince Gill.
As a way to give back to the local community, a portion of this show’s ticket sales will be donated to the music department for Wilson County Schools.
Buy tickets here.