Two Cumberland University Alumni Recognized at the Tennessee Athletic Trainers’ Society Annual Symposium

Two Cumberland University alumni were recognized at the Tennessee Athletic Trainers’ Society (TATS) Annual Symposium on March 19 in Nashville for distinguished work in their field.

Nathan Johnson, class of 1999 graduate, was one of five in the state who was awarded the Lifesaver Certificate of Recognition for his role in providing medical assistance to a student athlete suffering from a heatstroke at Friendship Christian School. In 2010, Johnson was also recognized as the Secondary School Athletic Trainer of the Year. Throughout his career, he has worked at Friendship Christian School, Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital, Community Health System, Health Management Associates, and the Tenet Corporation.

Jacob Woodard, class of 2016 graduate of Cumberland and athletic trainer at Lebanon High School, was awarded the Sandy Sandlin High School Athletic Trainer of the Year award. This award is named after Sandy Sandlin who worked as an athletic trainer at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. It is given to individuals who display the same perseverance and dedication as its namesake.

“It’s exciting to celebrate the success of our Cumberland graduates, especially during Athletic Training Month,” said Assistant Professor and Director of Athletic Training Dr. Katie Arnold. “We’re proud to see our graduates recognized for how they are serving our community. In addition to their great community service, they serve as preceptors for our Master of Science in Athletic Training program mentoring the next generation of athletic trainers.”

