Williamson County Property Transfers April 4

By
Michael Carpenter
-
property transfers real estate

See where houses sold for April 4-8, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$4,500,000.00Beechwood Plantation3734 Rockmayne LnFranklin37064
$855,000.00Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 21027 Brixworth DrThompsons Station37179
$580,000.00Newport Crossing Sec 81306 Saybrook CrossingThompsons Station37179
$830,000.00Rizer Point Sec41016 Reese DrFranklin37069
$3,800,000.00Williamson Co Bank Prop129 Franklin RdBrentwood37027
$600,000.00Harpeth School Rd4506 Harpeth School RdFranklin37064
$700,000.00Wades Grove Sec83051 Foust DrSpring Hill37174
$850,320.00Brixworth Ph7c6063 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$830,000.00Annecy Ph13004 Jada WayNolensville37135
$270,000.007119 Old Cox PkFairview37062
$600,000.00Morningside Sec 38025 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$885,000.00Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b2003 White Rock CirSpring Hill37174
$2,000,000.00Foxen Canyon Sec22708 Eglington TerFranklin37069
$510,000.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 11331 Mallard DrFranklin37064
$1,850,000.00Trace View Est5312 Crown DrFranklin37064
$850,000.00Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30755 Newcomb StFranklin37064
$975,000.00Cedarmont Farms Sec 12020 Cedarmont DrFranklin37067
$1,006,000.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec17137 Blondell WayCollege Grove37046
$850,000.00Cherry Grove Addition Sec1 Ph41991 Brisbane DrSpring Hill37174
$580,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 32047 Upland DrFranklin37067
$909,750.00Telfair Ph2624 Dunmeyer CtNolensville37135
$545,000.00Pepper Tree Cove Ph17104 Pepper Tree CirFairview37062
$626,000.00Chauhan Pratik4473 Gosey Hill RdFranklin37064
$485,000.00Falcon Creek Sec 32312 Surrey LnFranklin37067
$769,000.00Grassland Est Sec 1109 Harpeth Hills DrFranklin37069
$540,000.00Keegans Glen300 Cherry DrFranklin37064
$569,444.00Carothers PkwyFranklin37067
$300,000.00Pine Creek Sec1Pine Creek DrArrington37014
$340,000.00Wilkerson Place Ph1bLequire LnSpring Hill37174
$2,192,000.00Westhaven Sec573042 Conar StFranklin37064
$670,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 161605 Decatur CirFranklin37067
$2,000,000.008217 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$3,400,000.00Grove Sec 27222 Shagbark LnCollege Grove37046
$1,060,000.00Echelon Sec16056 Maysbrook LnFranklin37064
$1,042,750.00Westhaven Sec502025 Erwin StFranklin37064
$1,638,607.00Russell Ridge5194 Russell RdFranklin37064
$950,001.00Barrington4113 Oxford Glen DrFranklin37067
$950,000.00Creekstone Commons Sec 4445 Valley View DrFranklin37064
$950,000.00Maplewood Office Park400 Sugartree Ln #610Franklin37064
$615,000.00Meadowgreen Acres235 Derby LnFranklin37069
$138,325.00Falls Grove Sec79016 Nestling Ridge CtCollege Grove37046
$292,000.00Copper Ridge Ph5Clavie Crew LnSpring Hill37174
$610,000.00Chapmans Retreat Ph 33008 Carpenter PassSpring Hill37174
$1,000,000.00Temple Hills Sec 13187 N Berwick LnFranklin37069
$1,175,000.00Speer Frank Prop8195 Horton HwyCollege Grove37046
$1,330,000.00Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a910 Riverbend RdNashville37221
$350,000.00Downs Blvd Prop490 Downs BlvdFranklin37064
$620,000.00Wades Grove Sec 3-a1011 Belcor DrSpring Hill37174
$850,000.00Summerlyn Sec53020 Bradfield DrNolensville37135
$8,100,000.004101 Clovercroft RdFranklin37067
$1,010,000.00Autumn Ridge Ph58008 Puddleduck LnSpring Hill37174
$1,500,000.00River Landing Sec 101308 Andrews CtFranklin37069
$1,140,000.00Whistle Stop Farms Sec12023 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$850,000.00Creekstone Commons Sec 32003 Loston CtFranklin37064
$1,500,000.001487 Sneed Rd WFranklin37069
$575,000.00Twin Oaks1527 Birchwood CirFranklin37064
$300,000.00Kay Hunter5180 Fire Tower RdFranklin37064
$905,000.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec 22215 Chantry Place LnThompsons Station37179
$270,720.00Stephens Valley Sec76072 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$270,720.00Stephens Valley Sec76076 Pasquo RdNashville37221
$474,900.00Wyngate Est Ph 211442 Bern DrSpring Hill37174
$382,900.00Fields Of Canterbury Sec171557 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$647,000.00Belshire Ph 11029 Cantwell PlaceSpring Hill37174
$1,400,000.001893 Evergreen RdThompsons Station37179
$1,250,000.00Timberline Sec 2324 Sandcastle RdFranklin37069
$1,300,000.00Sneed Forest Sec 22419 Mcintyre CtFranklin37069
$5,180,420.00Oman7016 Crews LnBrentwood37027
$575,000.00Sites Leonard Prop9900 Maxwell LnBrentwood37027
$752,849.00Mcdaniel Estates Sec47304 Ludlow DrCollege Grove37046
$825,000.00Benevento Ph 23207 Appian WaySpring Hill37174
$340,000.007107 Ivey RdFairview37062
$2,300,000.00Fountainhead Sec 65140 Walnut Park DrBrentwood37027
$827,635.00Brixworth Ph7c6045 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$710,000.00Mckays Mill Sec 271130 Hudson LnFranklin37067
$1,013,910.00Daventry Sec13224 Chase Point DrFranklin37067
$1,150,399.00Ashton Park Sec 21233 Stoney Point LnFranklin37067
$990,000.00Avalon Sec 6606 Patriot LnFranklin37067
$225,000.001973 Burke Hollow RdNolensville37135
$900,000.00Montpier Farms Sec 41212 Montpier DrFranklin37069
$750,000.00Benevento East Ph3 Sec21024 Maleventum WaySpring Hill37174
$730,951.00Brixworth Ph7c6062 Kidman LnSpring Hill37174
$1,100,000.00Farms @ Clovercroft Sec19309 Norwegian Red DrNolensville37135
$618,000.00Heartland Reserve Sec37137 Triple Crown LnFairview37062
$874,000.00Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 11022 Brixworth DrThompsons Station37179
$650,000.007390 Old Franklin RdFairview37062
$445,875.00Audubon Cove7317 Audubon CvFairview37062
$876,000.00Sammett Farm9898 Sam Donald RdNolensville37135
$765,000.00Aden Woods Of Castleberry7161 Chessington DrFairview37062
$985,000.00Brixworth Ph7b9012 Safe Haven PlaceSpring Hill37174
$825,000.00Wades Grove Sec17a3017 Yellow Brick CtSpring Hill37174
$1,207,000.00Oakhall Sec 29301 Century Oak CtBrentwood37027
$125,000.003872 Sycamore RdThompsons Station37179
$362,990.00Shadow Green Condos Sec1900 Vintage Green Ln 302Franklin37064
$1,360,000.00Westhaven Sec493060 Hathaway StFranklin37064
$500,000.00Chenoweth Sec 39300 Hidden Oak DrBrentwood37027
$935,000.00Westhaven Section 291128 Jewell AveFranklin37064
$2,110,257.00Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec41603 Eastwood DrBrentwood37027
$650,000.002615 Baugh RdThompsons Station37179
$750,000.00Westhaven Sec56562 Bonaire LnFranklin37064
$1,190,000.00Wildwood Est Sec 16413 Wildwood Valley DrBrentwood37027
$796,000.00Green Valley Sec 4301 Ridgewood RdFranklin37064
$600,000.00Morningside Sec 26064 Sunrise CirFranklin37067
$852,000.006227 Mcdaniel RdCollege Grove37046
$625,000.00Ewingville Sec 2114 Ewingville DrFranklin37064
$364,725.00Wynwood Park Ph17121 Frances StFairview37062
$315,000.00Park Place605 S Margin StFranklin37064
$540,000.00Boyd Mill Est Sec 12108 Quail CtFranklin37064
$575,000.00Grassland Est Sec 1207 Bobby DrFranklin37069
$1,734,000.00Simmons Ridge Sec10Gracious DrFranklin37064

