Williamson County Property Transfers April 4

See where houses sold for April 4-8, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$4,500,000.00
|Beechwood Plantation
|3734 Rockmayne Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$855,000.00
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2
|1027 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$580,000.00
|Newport Crossing Sec 8
|1306 Saybrook Crossing
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$830,000.00
|Rizer Point Sec4
|1016 Reese Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,800,000.00
|Williamson Co Bank Prop
|129 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$600,000.00
|Harpeth School Rd
|4506 Harpeth School Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$700,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec8
|3051 Foust Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,320.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6063 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$830,000.00
|Annecy Ph1
|3004 Jada Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$270,000.00
|7119 Old Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$600,000.00
|Morningside Sec 3
|8025 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$885,000.00
|Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b
|2003 White Rock Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,000,000.00
|Foxen Canyon Sec2
|2708 Eglington Ter
|Franklin
|37069
|$510,000.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|1331 Mallard Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,850,000.00
|Trace View Est
|5312 Crown Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$850,000.00
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30
|755 Newcomb St
|Franklin
|37064
|$975,000.00
|Cedarmont Farms Sec 1
|2020 Cedarmont Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,006,000.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec1
|7137 Blondell Way
|College Grove
|37046
|$850,000.00
|Cherry Grove Addition Sec1 Ph4
|1991 Brisbane Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$580,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 3
|2047 Upland Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$909,750.00
|Telfair Ph2
|624 Dunmeyer Ct
|Nolensville
|37135
|$545,000.00
|Pepper Tree Cove Ph1
|7104 Pepper Tree Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$626,000.00
|Chauhan Pratik
|4473 Gosey Hill Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$485,000.00
|Falcon Creek Sec 3
|2312 Surrey Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$769,000.00
|Grassland Est Sec 1
|109 Harpeth Hills Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$540,000.00
|Keegans Glen
|300 Cherry Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$569,444.00
|Carothers Pkwy
|Franklin
|37067
|$300,000.00
|Pine Creek Sec1
|Pine Creek Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$340,000.00
|Wilkerson Place Ph1b
|Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,192,000.00
|Westhaven Sec57
|3042 Conar St
|Franklin
|37064
|$670,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 16
|1605 Decatur Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$2,000,000.00
|8217 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$3,400,000.00
|Grove Sec 2
|7222 Shagbark Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,060,000.00
|Echelon Sec1
|6056 Maysbrook Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,042,750.00
|Westhaven Sec50
|2025 Erwin St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,638,607.00
|Russell Ridge
|5194 Russell Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,001.00
|Barrington
|4113 Oxford Glen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$950,000.00
|Creekstone Commons Sec 4
|445 Valley View Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$950,000.00
|Maplewood Office Park
|400 Sugartree Ln #610
|Franklin
|37064
|$615,000.00
|Meadowgreen Acres
|235 Derby Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$138,325.00
|Falls Grove Sec7
|9016 Nestling Ridge Ct
|College Grove
|37046
|$292,000.00
|Copper Ridge Ph5
|Clavie Crew Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$610,000.00
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 3
|3008 Carpenter Pass
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,000,000.00
|Temple Hills Sec 13
|187 N Berwick Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,175,000.00
|Speer Frank Prop
|8195 Horton Hwy
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,330,000.00
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a
|910 Riverbend Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$350,000.00
|Downs Blvd Prop
|490 Downs Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$620,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec 3-a
|1011 Belcor Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$850,000.00
|Summerlyn Sec5
|3020 Bradfield Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$8,100,000.00
|4101 Clovercroft Rd
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,010,000.00
|Autumn Ridge Ph5
|8008 Puddleduck Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,500,000.00
|River Landing Sec 10
|1308 Andrews Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,140,000.00
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1
|2023 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$850,000.00
|Creekstone Commons Sec 3
|2003 Loston Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000.00
|1487 Sneed Rd W
|Franklin
|37069
|$575,000.00
|Twin Oaks
|1527 Birchwood Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$300,000.00
|Kay Hunter
|5180 Fire Tower Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$905,000.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 2
|2215 Chantry Place Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$270,720.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|6072 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$270,720.00
|Stephens Valley Sec7
|6076 Pasquo Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$474,900.00
|Wyngate Est Ph 21
|1442 Bern Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$382,900.00
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17
|1557 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$647,000.00
|Belshire Ph 1
|1029 Cantwell Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,400,000.00
|1893 Evergreen Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,250,000.00
|Timberline Sec 2
|324 Sandcastle Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,300,000.00
|Sneed Forest Sec 2
|2419 Mcintyre Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$5,180,420.00
|Oman
|7016 Crews Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$575,000.00
|Sites Leonard Prop
|9900 Maxwell Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$752,849.00
|Mcdaniel Estates Sec4
|7304 Ludlow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$825,000.00
|Benevento Ph 2
|3207 Appian Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$340,000.00
|7107 Ivey Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,300,000.00
|Fountainhead Sec 6
|5140 Walnut Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$827,635.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6045 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$710,000.00
|Mckays Mill Sec 27
|1130 Hudson Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,013,910.00
|Daventry Sec1
|3224 Chase Point Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,150,399.00
|Ashton Park Sec 2
|1233 Stoney Point Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$990,000.00
|Avalon Sec 6
|606 Patriot Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$225,000.00
|1973 Burke Hollow Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$900,000.00
|Montpier Farms Sec 4
|1212 Montpier Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$750,000.00
|Benevento East Ph3 Sec2
|1024 Maleventum Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$730,951.00
|Brixworth Ph7c
|6062 Kidman Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,100,000.00
|Farms @ Clovercroft Sec1
|9309 Norwegian Red Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$618,000.00
|Heartland Reserve Sec3
|7137 Triple Crown Ln
|Fairview
|37062
|$874,000.00
|Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1
|1022 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$650,000.00
|7390 Old Franklin Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$445,875.00
|Audubon Cove
|7317 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$876,000.00
|Sammett Farm
|9898 Sam Donald Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$765,000.00
|Aden Woods Of Castleberry
|7161 Chessington Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$985,000.00
|Brixworth Ph7b
|9012 Safe Haven Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$825,000.00
|Wades Grove Sec17a
|3017 Yellow Brick Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,207,000.00
|Oakhall Sec 2
|9301 Century Oak Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$125,000.00
|3872 Sycamore Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$362,990.00
|Shadow Green Condos Sec1
|900 Vintage Green Ln 302
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,360,000.00
|Westhaven Sec49
|3060 Hathaway St
|Franklin
|37064
|$500,000.00
|Chenoweth Sec 3
|9300 Hidden Oak Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$935,000.00
|Westhaven Section 29
|1128 Jewell Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,110,257.00
|Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4
|1603 Eastwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$650,000.00
|2615 Baugh Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$750,000.00
|Westhaven Sec56
|562 Bonaire Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,190,000.00
|Wildwood Est Sec 1
|6413 Wildwood Valley Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$796,000.00
|Green Valley Sec 4
|301 Ridgewood Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$600,000.00
|Morningside Sec 2
|6064 Sunrise Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$852,000.00
|6227 Mcdaniel Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$625,000.00
|Ewingville Sec 2
|114 Ewingville Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$364,725.00
|Wynwood Park Ph1
|7121 Frances St
|Fairview
|37062
|$315,000.00
|Park Place
|605 S Margin St
|Franklin
|37064
|$540,000.00
|Boyd Mill Est Sec 1
|2108 Quail Ct
|Franklin
|37064
|$575,000.00
|Grassland Est Sec 1
|207 Bobby Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,734,000.00
|Simmons Ridge Sec10
|Gracious Dr
|Franklin
|37064