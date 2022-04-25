Williamson County Property Transfers April 4

See where houses sold for April 4-8, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $4,500,000.00 Beechwood Plantation 3734 Rockmayne Ln Franklin 37064 $855,000.00 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 2 1027 Brixworth Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $580,000.00 Newport Crossing Sec 8 1306 Saybrook Crossing Thompsons Station 37179 $830,000.00 Rizer Point Sec4 1016 Reese Dr Franklin 37069 $3,800,000.00 Williamson Co Bank Prop 129 Franklin Rd Brentwood 37027 $600,000.00 Harpeth School Rd 4506 Harpeth School Rd Franklin 37064 $700,000.00 Wades Grove Sec8 3051 Foust Dr Spring Hill 37174 $850,320.00 Brixworth Ph7c 6063 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $830,000.00 Annecy Ph1 3004 Jada Way Nolensville 37135 $270,000.00 7119 Old Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $600,000.00 Morningside Sec 3 8025 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $885,000.00 Spring Hill Place Sec 3-b 2003 White Rock Cir Spring Hill 37174 $2,000,000.00 Foxen Canyon Sec2 2708 Eglington Ter Franklin 37069 $510,000.00 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 1331 Mallard Dr Franklin 37064 $1,850,000.00 Trace View Est 5312 Crown Dr Franklin 37064 $850,000.00 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec30 755 Newcomb St Franklin 37064 $975,000.00 Cedarmont Farms Sec 1 2020 Cedarmont Dr Franklin 37067 $1,006,000.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec1 7137 Blondell Way College Grove 37046 $850,000.00 Cherry Grove Addition Sec1 Ph4 1991 Brisbane Dr Spring Hill 37174 $580,000.00 Falcon Creek Sec 3 2047 Upland Dr Franklin 37067 $909,750.00 Telfair Ph2 624 Dunmeyer Ct Nolensville 37135 $545,000.00 Pepper Tree Cove Ph1 7104 Pepper Tree Cir Fairview 37062 $626,000.00 Chauhan Pratik 4473 Gosey Hill Rd Franklin 37064 $485,000.00 Falcon Creek Sec 3 2312 Surrey Ln Franklin 37067 $769,000.00 Grassland Est Sec 1 109 Harpeth Hills Dr Franklin 37069 $540,000.00 Keegans Glen 300 Cherry Dr Franklin 37064 $569,444.00 Carothers Pkwy Franklin 37067 $300,000.00 Pine Creek Sec1 Pine Creek Dr Arrington 37014 $340,000.00 Wilkerson Place Ph1b Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $2,192,000.00 Westhaven Sec57 3042 Conar St Franklin 37064 $670,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 16 1605 Decatur Cir Franklin 37067 $2,000,000.00 8217 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $3,400,000.00 Grove Sec 2 7222 Shagbark Ln College Grove 37046 $1,060,000.00 Echelon Sec1 6056 Maysbrook Ln Franklin 37064 $1,042,750.00 Westhaven Sec50 2025 Erwin St Franklin 37064 $1,638,607.00 Russell Ridge 5194 Russell Rd Franklin 37064 $950,001.00 Barrington 4113 Oxford Glen Dr Franklin 37067 $950,000.00 Creekstone Commons Sec 4 445 Valley View Dr Franklin 37064 $950,000.00 Maplewood Office Park 400 Sugartree Ln #610 Franklin 37064 $615,000.00 Meadowgreen Acres 235 Derby Ln Franklin 37069 $138,325.00 Falls Grove Sec7 9016 Nestling Ridge Ct College Grove 37046 $292,000.00 Copper Ridge Ph5 Clavie Crew Ln Spring Hill 37174 $610,000.00 Chapmans Retreat Ph 3 3008 Carpenter Pass Spring Hill 37174 $1,000,000.00 Temple Hills Sec 13 187 N Berwick Ln Franklin 37069 $1,175,000.00 Speer Frank Prop 8195 Horton Hwy College Grove 37046 $1,330,000.00 Horseshoe Bend Ph 2-a 910 Riverbend Rd Nashville 37221 $350,000.00 Downs Blvd Prop 490 Downs Blvd Franklin 37064 $620,000.00 Wades Grove Sec 3-a 1011 Belcor Dr Spring Hill 37174 $850,000.00 Summerlyn Sec5 3020 Bradfield Dr Nolensville 37135 $8,100,000.00 4101 Clovercroft Rd Franklin 37067 $1,010,000.00 Autumn Ridge Ph5 8008 Puddleduck Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,500,000.00 River Landing Sec 10 1308 Andrews Ct Franklin 37069 $1,140,000.00 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 2023 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $850,000.00 Creekstone Commons Sec 3 2003 Loston Ct Franklin 37064 $1,500,000.00 1487 Sneed Rd W Franklin 37069 $575,000.00 Twin Oaks 1527 Birchwood Cir Franklin 37064 $300,000.00 Kay Hunter 5180 Fire Tower Rd Franklin 37064 $905,000.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 2 2215 Chantry Place Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $270,720.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 6072 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $270,720.00 Stephens Valley Sec7 6076 Pasquo Rd Nashville 37221 $474,900.00 Wyngate Est Ph 21 1442 Bern Dr Spring Hill 37174 $382,900.00 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 1557 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $647,000.00 Belshire Ph 1 1029 Cantwell Place Spring Hill 37174 $1,400,000.00 1893 Evergreen Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,250,000.00 Timberline Sec 2 324 Sandcastle Rd Franklin 37069 $1,300,000.00 Sneed Forest Sec 2 2419 Mcintyre Ct Franklin 37069 $5,180,420.00 Oman 7016 Crews Ln Brentwood 37027 $575,000.00 Sites Leonard Prop 9900 Maxwell Ln Brentwood 37027 $752,849.00 Mcdaniel Estates Sec4 7304 Ludlow Dr College Grove 37046 $825,000.00 Benevento Ph 2 3207 Appian Way Spring Hill 37174 $340,000.00 7107 Ivey Rd Fairview 37062 $2,300,000.00 Fountainhead Sec 6 5140 Walnut Park Dr Brentwood 37027 $827,635.00 Brixworth Ph7c 6045 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $710,000.00 Mckays Mill Sec 27 1130 Hudson Ln Franklin 37067 $1,013,910.00 Daventry Sec1 3224 Chase Point Dr Franklin 37067 $1,150,399.00 Ashton Park Sec 2 1233 Stoney Point Ln Franklin 37067 $990,000.00 Avalon Sec 6 606 Patriot Ln Franklin 37067 $225,000.00 1973 Burke Hollow Rd Nolensville 37135 $900,000.00 Montpier Farms Sec 4 1212 Montpier Dr Franklin 37069 $750,000.00 Benevento East Ph3 Sec2 1024 Maleventum Way Spring Hill 37174 $730,951.00 Brixworth Ph7c 6062 Kidman Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,100,000.00 Farms @ Clovercroft Sec1 9309 Norwegian Red Dr Nolensville 37135 $618,000.00 Heartland Reserve Sec3 7137 Triple Crown Ln Fairview 37062 $874,000.00 Brixworth Ph 1 Sec 1 1022 Brixworth Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $650,000.00 7390 Old Franklin Rd Fairview 37062 $445,875.00 Audubon Cove 7317 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $876,000.00 Sammett Farm 9898 Sam Donald Rd Nolensville 37135 $765,000.00 Aden Woods Of Castleberry 7161 Chessington Dr Fairview 37062 $985,000.00 Brixworth Ph7b 9012 Safe Haven Place Spring Hill 37174 $825,000.00 Wades Grove Sec17a 3017 Yellow Brick Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,207,000.00 Oakhall Sec 2 9301 Century Oak Ct Brentwood 37027 $125,000.00 3872 Sycamore Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $362,990.00 Shadow Green Condos Sec1 900 Vintage Green Ln 302 Franklin 37064 $1,360,000.00 Westhaven Sec49 3060 Hathaway St Franklin 37064 $500,000.00 Chenoweth Sec 3 9300 Hidden Oak Dr Brentwood 37027 $935,000.00 Westhaven Section 29 1128 Jewell Ave Franklin 37064 $2,110,257.00 Reserve @ Raintree Forest Sec4 1603 Eastwood Dr Brentwood 37027 $650,000.00 2615 Baugh Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $750,000.00 Westhaven Sec56 562 Bonaire Ln Franklin 37064 $1,190,000.00 Wildwood Est Sec 1 6413 Wildwood Valley Dr Brentwood 37027 $796,000.00 Green Valley Sec 4 301 Ridgewood Rd Franklin 37064 $600,000.00 Morningside Sec 2 6064 Sunrise Cir Franklin 37067 $852,000.00 6227 Mcdaniel Rd College Grove 37046 $625,000.00 Ewingville Sec 2 114 Ewingville Dr Franklin 37064 $364,725.00 Wynwood Park Ph1 7121 Frances St Fairview 37062 $315,000.00 Park Place 605 S Margin St Franklin 37064 $540,000.00 Boyd Mill Est Sec 1 2108 Quail Ct Franklin 37064 $575,000.00 Grassland Est Sec 1 207 Bobby Dr Franklin 37069 $1,734,000.00 Simmons Ridge Sec10 Gracious Dr Franklin 37064