Home Weather 6/8/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued – Overcast with 73, High of 81,...

6/8/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued – Overcast with 73, High of 81, Rain Expected and Wind Up to 15.2

By
Source Staff
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Flood Watch

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson.

* WHEN…From 6 AM CDT Monday through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – A swath of heavy rainfall is expected to set up across Middle TN Monday. Confidence is low on exact placing, but confidence is high that atmospheric conditions will be favorable for heavy rainfall. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

From 2026-06-08T11:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-06-09T01:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for portions of Middle Tennessee from 11:00 AM on June 8, 2026, until 1:00 AM on June 9, 2026.

Currently in Williamson County at 4:51 AM, the temperature is 73°F with a light wind from the east at 4.7 mph. The area is experiencing overcast conditions, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 81.3°F with a low of 72.3°F. Winds may reach up to 15.2 mph, with a 35% chance of moderate rain, totaling around 0.28 in of precipitation expected throughout the day.

Tonight, expect a low of 74.7°F with a decrease in wind speeds to around 7.6 mph. The chance of precipitation drops to 19% as the skies become partly cloudy.

Please remain mindful of the ongoing Moderate Flood Watch, which signals the potential for flooding due to excessive rainfall in the region.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
72°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
94%
UV Index
4.2 (Moderate)
Precip
35% chance · 0.28 in
Now
73°F · feels 80°F
Sunrise
5:30am
Sunset
8:02pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 81°F 72°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 77°F 71°F Rain showers: moderate
Wednesday 87°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 87°F 70°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 87°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Saturday 86°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 85°F 69°F Drizzle: light
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