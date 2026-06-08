6/8/26: Moderate Flood Watch Issued – Overcast with 73, High of 81, Rain Expected and Wind Up to 15.2

Flood Watch * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, De Kalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Montgomery, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN…From 6 AM CDT Monday through Monday evening. * IMPACTS…Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – A swath of heavy rainfall is expected to set up across Middle TN Monday. Confidence is low on exact placing, but confidence is high that atmospheric conditions will be favorable for heavy rainfall. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

A Moderate Flood Watch is in effect for portions of Middle Tennessee from 11:00 AM on June 8, 2026, until 1:00 AM on June 9, 2026.

Currently in Williamson County at 4:51 AM, the temperature is 73°F with a light wind from the east at 4.7 mph. The area is experiencing overcast conditions, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 81.3°F with a low of 72.3°F. Winds may reach up to 15.2 mph, with a 35% chance of moderate rain, totaling around 0.28 in of precipitation expected throughout the day.

Tonight, expect a low of 74.7°F with a decrease in wind speeds to around 7.6 mph. The chance of precipitation drops to 19% as the skies become partly cloudy.

Please remain mindful of the ongoing Moderate Flood Watch, which signals the potential for flooding due to excessive rainfall in the region.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 72°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 94% UV Index 4.2 (Moderate) Precip 35% chance · 0.28 in Now 73°F · feels 80°F Sunrise 5:30am Sunset 8:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 81°F 72°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 77°F 71°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 87°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 87°F 70°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 87°F 70°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Saturday 86°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 85°F 69°F Drizzle: light

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