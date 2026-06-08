Holly Potter Burks passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at the age of 69. Holly is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Ashby; daughter, Claire Davis (Kyle) and son, Quinton; grandchildren, Teddy, Danny, and Maggie; brother, George Potter (Jeanne) and niece, Lauren Odynski (Richard). She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Mary Lou Stafford Potter of Altavista, Virginia.

Holly was a devoted daughter, wife, and mother whose greatest joy was caring for her family. She had a compassionate spirit and a wicked sense of humor that helped her make many close friends, whom she loved dearly. She gave freely of her time and talents in many roles at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Oak Hill School, Harpeth Hall School, and Montgomery Bell Academy. Holly graduated from the College of William and Mary with a B.S. in Economics in 1979. She worked as a systems analyst for United Virginia Bank in Richmond and Third National Bank in Nashville.

Visitation with Holly’s family will be in the parlor at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3900 West End Ave., Nashville, TN 37205 on Wednesday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dr. Donovan Drake will officiate at a family chapel service immediately following the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations to give thanks for Holly’s life be made to Abe’s Garden Community (www.abesgarden.org), Alive Hospice (https://alivehospice.org), or Westminster Presbyterian Church (https://nashvillewpc.church).

Holly’s family would like to thank the memory care staff at Abe’s Garden who have given such loving care to Holly for the last three years as well as the care team at Alive Hospice.

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This obituary was published by Austin Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC.