Robert Campbell Stevens II, known lovingly as Rob, was born on March 13, 1942, in Lebanon, Indiana, and passed from this life in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Rob was the beloved son of a family rooted in Indiana, and he carried those ties with him throughout his life.

He is survived by his son and only child, Nicholas P. Stevens of Nashville, Tennessee; his brother, Ronald G. Stevens of Noblesville, Indiana; his sister, Kyle Kincaid of Lebanon, Indiana; his nephew, Kraig Kincaid (Kelli) of Noblesville, Indiana; his nieces, Niki Guetersloh (Garrett) of Creal Springs, Illinois, and Katelyn Gibson (Matt), Noblesville, IN; devoted friend and caregiver, Karen Brown, Brentwood, TN, as well as several great nephews and nieces, and many others who knew the warmth of his presence.

He was preceded in life by his father, Robert C. Stevens, II and his mother, Lorraine Wolfington Stevens McCormick as well as infant brother Richard Stevens, and step-father, Keith McCormick. In every relationship he was known for his steadiness, his wit, and his uncommon kindness.

A visitation for Robert will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Brentwood-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home, 9010 Church St. E., Brentwood, TN 37027. A celebration of life service will follow visitation beginning at 3:00pm.

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