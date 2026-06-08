Williamson County Property Transfers May 18, 2026

Check out the latest Williamson County property transfers to see which homes and properties changed hands from May 18-22, 2026, and what they sold for. To learn more about buying or selling a home, contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$4,030,000
|Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52
|8356 Solstice Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$350,000
|5601 Wilkins Branch Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,900,000
|River Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 22
|6307 Ramsgate Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$755,000
|Tollgate Village Sec16A Pb 71 Pg 117
|3437 Milford Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$550,000
|Wyngate Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 100
|2236 Hayward Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$6,550,000
|Maryland Farms Sec 31 Pb 25 Pg 12
|5105 Maryland Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,164,000
|4187 Columbia Pk
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,829,250
|Saddle Springs Ph 2A Sec 7 Pb 55 Pg 139
|1500 Buckskin Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$396,000
|Prescott Place Ph 3
|411 Compton Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,801,400
|Westhaven Sec25 Pb 72 Pg 94
|165 Front St
|Franklin
|37064
|$415,000
|7118 Bowie Hollow Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$606,000
|Wades Grove Sec11 Pb 62 Pg 51
|3021 Foust Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,865,000
|Brentwood Country Club Pb 72 Pg 127
|5132 Herschel Spears Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$685,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec H-2 Pb 20 Pg 129
|5024 Penbrook Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$495,000
|Mooreland Est Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 95 Block C001
|1538 Mooreland Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$815,000
|Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66
|2824 Kayla Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$65,000
|Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47
|7337 Audubon Cv
|Fairview
|37062
|$2,200,000
|Heathrow Hills Pb 10 Pg 172
|912 Calloway Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$949,000
|Stonehenge Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 145
|5112 Soho Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,750,900
|Traceland Pb 72 Pg 26
|7638 Younger Creek Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,165,000
|Polk Place Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 11
|283 Noah Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$2,265,367
|Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150
|5709 Nola Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$800,000
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69
|2097 Hollydale Alley
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,810,000
|Governors Club Ph11 Pb 48 Pg 132
|8 Spyglass Hill
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,200,000
|Troubadour Sec10 Pb 81 Pg 25
|9005 Haggard Pvt Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$649,000
|Carters Glen Pb 44 Pg 107
|118 Carters Glen Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$121,150
|Shea Park
|2013 Columbia Ave
|Franklin
|37064
|$660,000
|Riverview Park Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 112
|801 Countrywood Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$392,000
|1068 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,000,000
|Wilson Pike Homes Pb 4 Pg 82
|9008 Karen Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,115,000
|Westhaven Sec 35 Pb 56 Pg 116
|1202 Eliot Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,080,000
|Brenthaven Sec 2-A Pb 4 Pg 43
|8113 Warner Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,360,000
|Carondelet Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 6
|708 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$540,000
|Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19
|1910 Portview Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,735,000
|Southern Preserve Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 105
|2113 Southern Preserve Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$573,590
|Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 127
|7452 Cox Run Dr
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,361,548
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8041 Whitcroft Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,560,936
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8034 Whitcroft Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$445,000
|Kitchell John Pb 75 Pg 109
|7186 Brush Creek Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$784,243
|Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 50
|1429 Plymouth Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,320,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-A Pb 36 Pg 111
|653 Chiswell Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,650,000
|Wyelea Farms Sec2
|4025 Southrop Pvt Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$750,000
|Bent Creek Ph 3 Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 61
|506 Dante Ranch Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,950,000
|Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-A Pb 22 Pg 30
|625 Sparrow Ct
|Nashville
|37221
|$1,500,000
|Hunterwood Sec 3-C Pb 19 Pg 74
|1004 Lucas Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,325,000
|St Marlo Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 22
|5648 Winslet Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$650,000
|Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1C Pb 59 Pg 21
|5104 Aunt Nannies Place
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,975,000
|Magnolia Vale Est Pb 38 Pg 131
|1058 Sunset Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$700,000
|Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 98
|974 Mooreland Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$908,000
|Falls Grove Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 100
|7145 Sky Meadow Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$444,000
|Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108
|3000 Vintage Green Ln 305
|Franklin
|37064
|$670,000
|Maplewood Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 39
|526 Maplegrove Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,075,000
|Crockett Springs Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 46
|1715 Andrew Crockett Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,050,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3476 Burgate Trl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,200,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec8B Pb 66 Pg 150
|3136 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,424,900
|Hurstbourne Park Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 83
|102 Hurstbourne Park Blvd
|Franklin
|37067
|$377,250
|Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264
|1829 Brockton Pl
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,239,600
|Clay Thomas & Carolyn Property Pb 79 Pg 78
|4845 Byrd Ln
|College Grove
|37046
|$6,180,000
|Manors @ Highclere Pb 64 Pg 100
|4720 Edwardian Pvt Tr
|Franklin
|37064
|$476,000
|Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 112
|1092 Sweetleaf Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$995,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec 1-B Pb 46 Pg 62
|2505 Upper Hollow Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,145,000
|Maebry Pb 84 Pg 103
|2925 Torrence Trl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$5,600,000
|Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 26
|1665 Heartwood Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,120,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 Pb 59 Pg 35
|330 Finnhorse Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,579,080
|Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65
|8066 Whitcroft Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,434,500
|Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 126
|1955 Championship Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$785,000
|Whitman Condos Md 9839 Pg 135
|6031 Whitman Rd 202
|Franklin
|37064
|$889,980
|Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105
|3144 Long Branch Cir
|Franklin
|37064
|$577,100
|Silver Stream Farm Sec 5 Pb 51 Pg 62
|2404 Trivaca Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,755,000
|Orourke Pb 7 Pg 119
|6329 Johnson Chapel Rd W
|Brentwood
|37027
|$915,000
|Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 Pb 66 Pg 122
|700 Beamon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,500,000
|River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44
|6105 Bryan Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$360,000
|7119 Old Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$650,000
|Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$625,000
|Dice Lampley Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$800,000
|Waddell Hollow Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$812,000
|Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137
|7332 Dutch River Cir
|Fairview
|37062
|$17,250
|1617 Sunset Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$700,000
|Heartland Reserve Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 82
|7204 Affirmed Ct
|Fairview
|37062
|$520,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 156
|2801 Tweed Pl
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,960,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 3 Pb 17 Pg 6
|5271 Mcgavock Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,899,000
|4235 Little Pond Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$375,000
|7466 Cox Pk
|Fairview
|37062
|$762,500
|Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 3 Pb 45 Pg 66
|5040 Falling Water Rd
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,250,000
|Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137
|2012 General Martin Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$3,550,000
|Westhaven Sec 18 Pb 47 Pg 102
|1609 Grassmere Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$529,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 130
|1552 Nickelby Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,325,000
|Brooksbank Est Ph2 Pb 68 Pg 33
|724 Lawler Ln
|Nolensville
|37135
|$1,950,000
|Taramore Ph9 Pb 60 Pg 98
|1858 Longmoore Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$40,000,000
|Medcore Medical Bldg Pb 66 Pg 70
|4588 Carothers Pkwy
|Franklin
|37067
|$745,500
|Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 37
|3009 Everleigh Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$658,000
|Wades Grove Sec18A Pb 69 Pg 96
|7008 Minor Hill Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,500,000
|2064 Old Hillsboro Rd
|Franklin
|37064
|$810,000
|Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35
|1009 Chapel Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,225,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec8B Pb 66 Pg 150
|3140 Pleasantville Brdg Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,185,000
|Westhaven Sec52 Pb 74 Pg 49
|942 Horizon Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$786,000
|Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 147
|1183 Mccoury Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,000,000
|Deer Ridge Rd
|Primm Springs
|38476
|$1,090,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec P Pb 12 Pg 126
|228 Greystone Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$840,000
|In-A-Vale Est Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 24
|9505 Inavale Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,760,000
|Windstone Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 62
|1048 Falling Leaf Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$849,900
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|2013 Rose St
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,550,000
|Annecy Ph3C Pb 80 Pg 13
|3509 Josephine Way
|Nolensville
|37135
|$870,000
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph15 Pb 72 Pg 114
|2993 Elkhorn Place
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,456,965
|Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108
|3006 Winterberry Dr
|Nolensville
|37135
|$612,500
|Mckays Mill Sec 17 Pb 34 Pg 19
|1212 Olympia Pl
|Franklin
|37067
|$409,485
|1067 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$430,090
|1069 Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,047,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 13 Pb 19 Pg 145
|9185 Brushboro Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$645,000
|Tollgate Village Ph2A Pb 72 Pg 145
|2099 Tollgate Blvd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$766,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph2C Pb 82 Pg 47
|698 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,617,795
|High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 13
|6025 Elliott Pvt Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,279,000
|Morgan Farms Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 131
|1811 Morgan Farms Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,815,360
|Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150
|5701 Nola Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$849,900
|Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117
|2007 Rose St
|Franklin
|37064
|$450,000
|Sullivan H W Pb 30 Pg 109
|7312 Aden Rd
|Fairview
|37062
|$1,937,075
|Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 86 Pg 124
|7042 Kinderhook Rd
|Nashville
|37221
|$590,000
|Magnolia Place Pb 7 Pg 7
|1015 Del Rio Ct
|Franklin
|37069
|$3,000,000
|Deerfield Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 83
|202 Deerfield Ln
|Franklin
|37069
|$4,600,000
|Sawyer Bend Est Sec 1
|2864 Sawyer Bend Rd
|Franklin
|37069
|$550,000
|Bellenfant J W Estate
|6446 Drumright Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$650,000
|Westhaven Sec39 Pb 60 Pg 70
|6000 Keats St 102
|Franklin
|37064
|$709,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec E Pb 19 Pg 27
|2018 Belmont Cir
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,495,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 8 Pb 46 Pg 92
|1859 Trebor Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$875,000
|Cheswicke Farm Sec 5 Pb 25 Pg 83
|224 Logans Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$700,000
|Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 101
|9020 Wenlock Ln
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,370,000
|Breezeway Section 02 Pb 55 Pg 69
|3611 Herbert Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$535,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68
|1723 Stephenson Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,679,000
|Keystone Sec 1 Pb 27 Pg 119
|1760 Masters Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$550,000
|1005 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,250,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 97
|900 Wilson Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$416,000
|Wakefield Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 1
|1003 Persimmon Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,100,000
|Calistoga Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 56
|1969 Napa Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,050,000
|Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 26 Pg 57
|213 Lighthouse Ter
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,375,000
|Stream Valley Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 101
|122 Stream Valley Blvd
|Franklin
|37064
|$288,750
|Hardison Hills Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 142
|1101 Downs Blvd #225
|Franklin
|37064
|$560,000
|Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 114
|301 Heroit Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,250,000
|High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52
|5120 High Park Hill Pvt Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$2,279,830
|Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32
|6048 Lookaway Cir
|Franklin
|37067
|$1,175,000
|Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68
|3005 Lilybelle Ct
|Arrington
|37014
|$4,200,000
|Windstone Ph 2 Pb 54 Pg 84
|855 Windstone Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,402,215
|Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147
|4018 Forestside Dr
|Franklin
|37064
|$1,950,000
|Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12
|4668 Majestic Meadows Dr
|Arrington
|37014
|$810,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 9 Pb 35 Pg 24
|3104 Shropshire Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$648,000
|Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 133
|1201 Moher Blvd
|Franklin
|37069
|$2,298,000
|Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109
|8744 Belladonna Dr
|College Grove
|37046
|$1,450,000
|Cool Springs Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$754,440
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|4064 Penfield Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$1,350,000
|Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 145
|1014 Lexington Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$780,000
|Westhaven Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 41
|206 Pearl St
|Franklin
|37064
|$754,440
|Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110
|4072 Penfield Dr
|Franklin
|37069
|$890,000
|Mcfarren Neil Sterling And Diane Lynn
|3651 E Mcewen Dr
|Franklin
|37067
|$483,254
|Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56
|520 Drummond St
|Franklin
|37064
|$419,900
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|1947 Amacher Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$886,500
|Mckays Mill Sec 13 Pb 31 Pg 60
|1809 Charleston Ln
|Franklin
|37067
|$5,718,774
|Bcr Consulting Pb 87 Pg 119
|6261 Lampkins Bridge Rd
|College Grove
|37046
|$809,000
|Fieldstone Farms Sec D-4 Pb 18 Pg 127
|2408 Manderly Trl
|Franklin
|37069
|$785,000
|Golden Meadows Pb 20 Pg 14
|116 Golden Meadow Ln
|Franklin
|37067
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