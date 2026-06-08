Williamson County Property Transfers May 18, 2026

Check out the latest Williamson County property transfers to see which homes and properties changed hands from May 18-22, 2026, and what they sold for. To learn more about buying or selling a home, contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $4,030,000 Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 52 8356 Solstice Dr College Grove 37046 $350,000 5601 Wilkins Branch Rd Franklin 37064 $1,900,000 River Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 22 6307 Ramsgate Ct Brentwood 37027 $755,000 Tollgate Village Sec16A Pb 71 Pg 117 3437 Milford Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $550,000 Wyngate Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 100 2236 Hayward Ln Spring Hill 37174 $6,550,000 Maryland Farms Sec 31 Pb 25 Pg 12 5105 Maryland Way Brentwood 37027 $1,164,000 4187 Columbia Pk Franklin 37064 $2,829,250 Saddle Springs Ph 2A Sec 7 Pb 55 Pg 139 1500 Buckskin Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $396,000 Prescott Place Ph 3 411 Compton Ln Franklin 37069 $1,801,400 Westhaven Sec25 Pb 72 Pg 94 165 Front St Franklin 37064 $415,000 7118 Bowie Hollow Rd Fairview 37062 $606,000 Wades Grove Sec11 Pb 62 Pg 51 3021 Foust Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,865,000 Brentwood Country Club Pb 72 Pg 127 5132 Herschel Spears Cir Brentwood 37027 $685,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec H-2 Pb 20 Pg 129 5024 Penbrook Dr Franklin 37069 $495,000 Mooreland Est Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 95 Block C001 1538 Mooreland Blvd Brentwood 37027 $815,000 Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 66 2824 Kayla Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $65,000 Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 47 7337 Audubon Cv Fairview 37062 $2,200,000 Heathrow Hills Pb 10 Pg 172 912 Calloway Dr Brentwood 37027 $949,000 Stonehenge Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 145 5112 Soho Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,750,900 Traceland Pb 72 Pg 26 7638 Younger Creek Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,165,000 Polk Place Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 11 283 Noah Dr Franklin 37064 $2,265,367 Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150 5709 Nola Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $800,000 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 69 2097 Hollydale Alley Franklin 37064 $1,810,000 Governors Club Ph11 Pb 48 Pg 132 8 Spyglass Hill Brentwood 37027 $3,200,000 Troubadour Sec10 Pb 81 Pg 25 9005 Haggard Pvt Ln College Grove 37046 $649,000 Carters Glen Pb 44 Pg 107 118 Carters Glen Pl Franklin 37064 $121,150 Shea Park 2013 Columbia Ave Franklin 37064 $660,000 Riverview Park Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 112 801 Countrywood Dr Franklin 37064 $392,000 1068 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,000,000 Wilson Pike Homes Pb 4 Pg 82 9008 Karen Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,115,000 Westhaven Sec 35 Pb 56 Pg 116 1202 Eliot Rd Franklin 37064 $1,080,000 Brenthaven Sec 2-A Pb 4 Pg 43 8113 Warner Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,360,000 Carondelet Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 6 708 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $540,000 Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 19 1910 Portview Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,735,000 Southern Preserve Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 105 2113 Southern Preserve Ln Franklin 37064 $573,590 Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 127 7452 Cox Run Dr Fairview 37062 $1,361,548 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8041 Whitcroft Dr College Grove 37046 $1,560,936 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8034 Whitcroft Dr College Grove 37046 $445,000 Kitchell John Pb 75 Pg 109 7186 Brush Creek Rd Fairview 37062 $784,243 Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 50 1429 Plymouth Dr Brentwood 37027 $3,320,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-A Pb 36 Pg 111 653 Chiswell Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,650,000 Wyelea Farms Sec2 4025 Southrop Pvt Rd Franklin 37064 $750,000 Bent Creek Ph 3 Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 61 506 Dante Ranch Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,950,000 Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-A Pb 22 Pg 30 625 Sparrow Ct Nashville 37221 $1,500,000 Hunterwood Sec 3-C Pb 19 Pg 74 1004 Lucas Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,325,000 St Marlo Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 22 5648 Winslet Dr Franklin 37064 $650,000 Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1C Pb 59 Pg 21 5104 Aunt Nannies Place Nolensville 37135 $1,975,000 Magnolia Vale Est Pb 38 Pg 131 1058 Sunset Rd Brentwood 37027 $700,000 Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 98 974 Mooreland Blvd Brentwood 37027 $908,000 Falls Grove Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 100 7145 Sky Meadow Dr College Grove 37046 $444,000 Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 108 3000 Vintage Green Ln 305 Franklin 37064 $670,000 Maplewood Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 39 526 Maplegrove Dr Franklin 37064 $1,075,000 Crockett Springs Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 46 1715 Andrew Crockett Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,050,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3476 Burgate Trl Thompsons Station 37179 $1,200,000 Bridgemore Village Sec8B Pb 66 Pg 150 3136 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,424,900 Hurstbourne Park Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 83 102 Hurstbourne Park Blvd Franklin 37067 $377,250 Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 264 1829 Brockton Pl Franklin 37064 $1,239,600 Clay Thomas & Carolyn Property Pb 79 Pg 78 4845 Byrd Ln College Grove 37046 $6,180,000 Manors @ Highclere Pb 64 Pg 100 4720 Edwardian Pvt Tr Franklin 37064 $476,000 Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 112 1092 Sweetleaf Dr Franklin 37064 $995,000 Bridgemore Village Sec 1-B Pb 46 Pg 62 2505 Upper Hollow Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,145,000 Maebry Pb 84 Pg 103 2925 Torrence Trl Spring Hill 37174 $5,600,000 Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 26 1665 Heartwood Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,120,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 Pb 59 Pg 35 330 Finnhorse Ln Franklin 37064 $1,579,080 Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 65 8066 Whitcroft Dr Franklin 37064 $1,434,500 Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 126 1955 Championship Blvd Franklin 37064 $785,000 Whitman Condos Md 9839 Pg 135 6031 Whitman Rd 202 Franklin 37064 $889,980 Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 105 3144 Long Branch Cir Franklin 37064 $577,100 Silver Stream Farm Sec 5 Pb 51 Pg 62 2404 Trivaca Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,755,000 Orourke Pb 7 Pg 119 6329 Johnson Chapel Rd W Brentwood 37027 $915,000 Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 Pb 66 Pg 122 700 Beamon Dr Franklin 37064 $1,500,000 River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 44 6105 Bryan Pl Brentwood 37027 $360,000 7119 Old Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $650,000 Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $625,000 Dice Lampley Rd Fairview 37062 $800,000 Waddell Hollow Rd Franklin 37064 $812,000 Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 137 7332 Dutch River Cir Fairview 37062 $17,250 1617 Sunset Rd Nolensville 37135 $700,000 Heartland Reserve Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 82 7204 Affirmed Ct Fairview 37062 $520,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 156 2801 Tweed Pl Thompsons Station 37179 $1,960,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 3 Pb 17 Pg 6 5271 Mcgavock Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,899,000 4235 Little Pond Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $375,000 7466 Cox Pk Fairview 37062 $762,500 Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 3 Pb 45 Pg 66 5040 Falling Water Rd Nolensville 37135 $1,250,000 Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 137 2012 General Martin Ln Franklin 37064 $3,550,000 Westhaven Sec 18 Pb 47 Pg 102 1609 Grassmere Rd Franklin 37064 $529,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 130 1552 Nickelby Place Thompsons Station 37179 $1,325,000 Brooksbank Est Ph2 Pb 68 Pg 33 724 Lawler Ln Nolensville 37135 $1,950,000 Taramore Ph9 Pb 60 Pg 98 1858 Longmoore Ln Brentwood 37027 $40,000,000 Medcore Medical Bldg Pb 66 Pg 70 4588 Carothers Pkwy Franklin 37067 $745,500 Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 37 3009 Everleigh Pl Spring Hill 37174 $658,000 Wades Grove Sec18A Pb 69 Pg 96 7008 Minor Hill Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,500,000 2064 Old Hillsboro Rd Franklin 37064 $810,000 Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 35 1009 Chapel Ct Franklin 37069 $1,225,000 Bridgemore Village Sec8B Pb 66 Pg 150 3140 Pleasantville Brdg Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,185,000 Westhaven Sec52 Pb 74 Pg 49 942 Horizon Dr Franklin 37064 $786,000 Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 147 1183 Mccoury Ln Spring Hill 37174 $2,000,000 Deer Ridge Rd Primm Springs 38476 $1,090,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec P Pb 12 Pg 126 228 Greystone Dr Franklin 37069 $840,000 In-A-Vale Est Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 24 9505 Inavale Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,760,000 Windstone Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 62 1048 Falling Leaf Cir Brentwood 37027 $849,900 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 2013 Rose St Franklin 37064 $1,550,000 Annecy Ph3C Pb 80 Pg 13 3509 Josephine Way Nolensville 37135 $870,000 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph15 Pb 72 Pg 114 2993 Elkhorn Place Spring Hill 37174 $1,456,965 Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 108 3006 Winterberry Dr Nolensville 37135 $612,500 Mckays Mill Sec 17 Pb 34 Pg 19 1212 Olympia Pl Franklin 37067 $409,485 1067 Mountain View Pvt Dr Spring Hill 37174 $430,090 1069 Mountain View Pvt Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $2,047,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 13 Pb 19 Pg 145 9185 Brushboro Ct Brentwood 37027 $645,000 Tollgate Village Ph2A Pb 72 Pg 145 2099 Tollgate Blvd Thompsons Station 37179 $766,000 Wilkerson Place Ph2C Pb 82 Pg 47 698 Conifer Dr Spring Hill 37174 $1,617,795 High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 13 6025 Elliott Pvt Ct Arrington 37014 $2,279,000 Morgan Farms Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 131 1811 Morgan Farms Way Brentwood 37027 $1,815,360 Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 150 5701 Nola Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $849,900 Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 117 2007 Rose St Franklin 37064 $450,000 Sullivan H W Pb 30 Pg 109 7312 Aden Rd Fairview 37062 $1,937,075 Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 86 Pg 124 7042 Kinderhook Rd Nashville 37221 $590,000 Magnolia Place Pb 7 Pg 7 1015 Del Rio Ct Franklin 37069 $3,000,000 Deerfield Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 83 202 Deerfield Ln Franklin 37069 $4,600,000 Sawyer Bend Est Sec 1 2864 Sawyer Bend Rd Franklin 37069 $550,000 Bellenfant J W Estate 6446 Drumright Rd College Grove 37046 $650,000 Westhaven Sec39 Pb 60 Pg 70 6000 Keats St 102 Franklin 37064 $709,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec E Pb 19 Pg 27 2018 Belmont Cir Franklin 37069 $1,495,000 Inglehame Farms Sec 8 Pb 46 Pg 92 1859 Trebor Ct Brentwood 37027 $875,000 Cheswicke Farm Sec 5 Pb 25 Pg 83 224 Logans Cir Franklin 37067 $700,000 Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 101 9020 Wenlock Ln Franklin 37064 $1,370,000 Breezeway Section 02 Pb 55 Pg 69 3611 Herbert Dr Franklin 37067 $535,000 Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68 1723 Stephenson Ln Spring Hill 37174 $1,679,000 Keystone Sec 1 Pb 27 Pg 119 1760 Masters Dr Franklin 37064 $550,000 1005 Franklin Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,250,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 97 900 Wilson Pk Brentwood 37027 $416,000 Wakefield Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 1 1003 Persimmon Dr Spring Hill 37174 $2,100,000 Calistoga Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 56 1969 Napa Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,050,000 Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 26 Pg 57 213 Lighthouse Ter Franklin 37064 $1,375,000 Stream Valley Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 101 122 Stream Valley Blvd Franklin 37064 $288,750 Hardison Hills Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 142 1101 Downs Blvd #225 Franklin 37064 $560,000 Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 114 301 Heroit Ct Spring Hill 37174 $1,250,000 High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 52 5120 High Park Hill Pvt Dr Arrington 37014 $2,279,830 Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 32 6048 Lookaway Cir Franklin 37067 $1,175,000 Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 68 3005 Lilybelle Ct Arrington 37014 $4,200,000 Windstone Ph 2 Pb 54 Pg 84 855 Windstone Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,402,215 Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 147 4018 Forestside Dr Franklin 37064 $1,950,000 Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 12 4668 Majestic Meadows Dr Arrington 37014 $810,000 Crowne Pointe Sec 9 Pb 35 Pg 24 3104 Shropshire Ct Thompsons Station 37179 $648,000 Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 133 1201 Moher Blvd Franklin 37069 $2,298,000 Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 109 8744 Belladonna Dr College Grove 37046 $1,450,000 Cool Springs Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $754,440 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 4064 Penfield Dr Franklin 37069 $1,350,000 Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 145 1014 Lexington Dr Brentwood 37027 $780,000 Westhaven Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 41 206 Pearl St Franklin 37064 $754,440 Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 110 4072 Penfield Dr Franklin 37069 $890,000 Mcfarren Neil Sterling And Diane Lynn 3651 E Mcewen Dr Franklin 37067 $483,254 Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56 520 Drummond St Franklin 37064 $419,900 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 1947 Amacher Dr Spring Hill 37174 $886,500 Mckays Mill Sec 13 Pb 31 Pg 60 1809 Charleston Ln Franklin 37067 $5,718,774 Bcr Consulting Pb 87 Pg 119 6261 Lampkins Bridge Rd College Grove 37046 $809,000 Fieldstone Farms Sec D-4 Pb 18 Pg 127 2408 Manderly Trl Franklin 37069 $785,000 Golden Meadows Pb 20 Pg 14 116 Golden Meadow Ln Franklin 37067