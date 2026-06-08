Home Real Estate Property Transfers Williamson County Property Transfers May 18, 2026

Williamson County Property Transfers May 18, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Williamson county property transfers

Check out the latest Williamson County property transfers to see which homes and properties changed hands from May 18-22, 2026, and what they sold for. To learn more about buying or selling a home, contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$4,030,000Grove Sec17 Pb 81 Pg 528356 Solstice DrCollege Grove37046
$350,0005601 Wilkins Branch RdFranklin37064
$1,900,000River Oaks Sec 3 Pb 4 Pg 226307 Ramsgate CtBrentwood37027
$755,000Tollgate Village Sec16A Pb 71 Pg 1173437 Milford DrThompsons Station37179
$550,000Wyngate Est Ph 11 Pb 28 Pg 1002236 Hayward LnSpring Hill37174
$6,550,000Maryland Farms Sec 31 Pb 25 Pg 125105 Maryland WayBrentwood37027
$1,164,0004187 Columbia PkFranklin37064
$2,829,250Saddle Springs Ph 2A Sec 7 Pb 55 Pg 1391500 Buckskin CtThompsons Station37179
$396,000Prescott Place Ph 3411 Compton LnFranklin37069
$1,801,400Westhaven Sec25 Pb 72 Pg 94165 Front StFranklin37064
$415,0007118 Bowie Hollow RdFairview37062
$606,000Wades Grove Sec11 Pb 62 Pg 513021 Foust DrSpring Hill37174
$1,865,000Brentwood Country Club Pb 72 Pg 1275132 Herschel Spears CirBrentwood37027
$685,000Fieldstone Farms Sec H-2 Pb 20 Pg 1295024 Penbrook DrFranklin37069
$495,000Mooreland Est Sec 2 Pb 9 Pg 95 Block C0011538 Mooreland BlvdBrentwood37027
$815,000Enclave @ Station Hill Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 662824 Kayla CtThompsons Station37179
$65,000Audubon Cove Pb 75 Pg 477337 Audubon CvFairview37062
$2,200,000Heathrow Hills Pb 10 Pg 172912 Calloway DrBrentwood37027
$949,000Stonehenge Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 1455112 Soho CtBrentwood37027
$2,750,900Traceland Pb 72 Pg 267638 Younger Creek RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,165,000Polk Place Sec 8 Pb 28 Pg 11283 Noah DrFranklin37064
$2,265,367Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 1505709 Nola Pvt DrArrington37014
$800,000Villages @ Southbrooke Sec1 Pb 77 Pg 692097 Hollydale AlleyFranklin37064
$1,810,000Governors Club Ph11 Pb 48 Pg 1328 Spyglass HillBrentwood37027
$3,200,000Troubadour Sec10 Pb 81 Pg 259005 Haggard Pvt LnCollege Grove37046
$649,000Carters Glen Pb 44 Pg 107118 Carters Glen PlFranklin37064
$121,150Shea Park2013 Columbia AveFranklin37064
$660,000Riverview Park Sec 2 Pb 8 Pg 112801 Countrywood DrFranklin37064
$392,0001068 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$1,000,000Wilson Pike Homes Pb 4 Pg 829008 Karen CtBrentwood37027
$1,115,000Westhaven Sec 35 Pb 56 Pg 1161202 Eliot RdFranklin37064
$1,080,000Brenthaven Sec 2-A Pb 4 Pg 438113 Warner RdBrentwood37027
$1,360,000Carondelet Sec 4 Pb 5 Pg 6708 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$540,000Ridgeport Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 191910 Portview DrSpring Hill37174
$1,735,000Southern Preserve Sec2 Pb 64 Pg 1052113 Southern Preserve LnFranklin37064
$573,590Bowie Meadows Ph1 Pb 85 Pg 1277452 Cox Run DrFairview37062
$1,361,548Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658041 Whitcroft DrCollege Grove37046
$1,560,936Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658034 Whitcroft DrCollege Grove37046
$445,000Kitchell John Pb 75 Pg 1097186 Brush Creek RdFairview37062
$784,243Brentwood So Ltd Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 501429 Plymouth DrBrentwood37027
$3,320,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-A Pb 36 Pg 111653 Chiswell CtBrentwood37027
$2,650,000Wyelea Farms Sec24025 Southrop Pvt RdFranklin37064
$750,000Bent Creek Ph 3 Sec 1 Pb 45 Pg 61506 Dante Ranch LnNolensville37135
$1,950,000Horseshoe Bend Ph 3-A Pb 22 Pg 30625 Sparrow CtNashville37221
$1,500,000Hunterwood Sec 3-C Pb 19 Pg 741004 Lucas CtBrentwood37027
$1,325,000St Marlo Sec2 Pb 79 Pg 225648 Winslet DrFranklin37064
$650,000Bent Creek Ph4 Sec1C Pb 59 Pg 215104 Aunt Nannies PlaceNolensville37135
$1,975,000Magnolia Vale Est Pb 38 Pg 1311058 Sunset RdBrentwood37027
$700,000Mooreland Est Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 98974 Mooreland BlvdBrentwood37027
$908,000Falls Grove Sec6 Pb 73 Pg 1007145 Sky Meadow DrCollege Grove37046
$444,000Shadow Green Sec2 Pb 74 Pg 1083000 Vintage Green Ln 305Franklin37064
$670,000Maplewood Sec 4 Pb 10 Pg 39526 Maplegrove DrFranklin37064
$1,075,000Crockett Springs Sec 1 Pb 4 Pg 461715 Andrew Crockett CtBrentwood37027
$1,050,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223476 Burgate TrlThompsons Station37179
$1,200,000Bridgemore Village Sec8B Pb 66 Pg 1503136 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons Station37179
$1,424,900Hurstbourne Park Sec 1 Pb 47 Pg 83102 Hurstbourne Park BlvdFranklin37067
$377,250Residences @ South Wind Pb 3117 Pg 2641829 Brockton PlFranklin37064
$1,239,600Clay Thomas & Carolyn Property Pb 79 Pg 784845 Byrd LnCollege Grove37046
$6,180,000Manors @ Highclere Pb 64 Pg 1004720 Edwardian Pvt TrFranklin37064
$476,000Simmons Ridge Sec9 Pb 75 Pg 1121092 Sweetleaf DrFranklin37064
$995,000Bridgemore Village Sec 1-B Pb 46 Pg 622505 Upper Hollow RdThompsons Station37179
$1,145,000Maebry Pb 84 Pg 1032925 Torrence TrlSpring Hill37174
$5,600,000Rosebrooke Sec5 Pb 84 Pg 261665 Heartwood LnBrentwood37027
$1,120,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec 20 Pb 59 Pg 35330 Finnhorse LnFranklin37064
$1,579,080Reeds Vale Sec4 Pb 85 Pg 658066 Whitcroft DrFranklin37064
$1,434,500Westhaven Sec45 Pb 64 Pg 1261955 Championship BlvdFranklin37064
$785,000Whitman Condos Md 9839 Pg 1356031 Whitman Rd 202Franklin37064
$889,980Villages @ Southbrooke Sec2 Pb 80 Pg 1053144 Long Branch CirFranklin37064
$577,100Silver Stream Farm Sec 5 Pb 51 Pg 622404 Trivaca LnNolensville37135
$1,755,000Orourke Pb 7 Pg 1196329 Johnson Chapel Rd WBrentwood37027
$915,000Highlands @ Ladd Park Sec29 Pb 66 Pg 122700 Beamon DrFranklin37064
$1,500,000River Oaks Sec 4 Pb 4 Pg 446105 Bryan PlBrentwood37027
$360,0007119 Old Cox PkFairview37062
$650,000Cox PkFairview37062
$625,000Dice Lampley RdFairview37062
$800,000Waddell Hollow RdFranklin37064
$812,000Richvale Ph4 Pb 83 Pg 1377332 Dutch River CirFairview37062
$17,2501617 Sunset RdNolensville37135
$700,000Heartland Reserve Sec 2 Pb 59 Pg 827204 Affirmed CtFairview37062
$520,000Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 1562801 Tweed PlThompsons Station37179
$1,960,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 3 Pb 17 Pg 65271 Mcgavock RdBrentwood37027
$1,899,0004235 Little Pond LnThompsons Station37179
$375,0007466 Cox PkFairview37062
$762,500Bent Creek Ph 2 Sec 3 Pb 45 Pg 665040 Falling Water RdNolensville37135
$1,250,000Berry Farms Town Center Sec7 Pb 63 Pg 1372012 General Martin LnFranklin37064
$3,550,000Westhaven Sec 18 Pb 47 Pg 1021609 Grassmere RdFranklin37064
$529,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec17 Pb 73 Pg 1301552 Nickelby PlaceThompsons Station37179
$1,325,000Brooksbank Est Ph2 Pb 68 Pg 33724 Lawler LnNolensville37135
$1,950,000Taramore Ph9 Pb 60 Pg 981858 Longmoore LnBrentwood37027
$40,000,000Medcore Medical Bldg Pb 66 Pg 704588 Carothers PkwyFranklin37067
$745,500Belshire Ph 2 Pb 48 Pg 373009 Everleigh PlSpring Hill37174
$658,000Wades Grove Sec18A Pb 69 Pg 967008 Minor Hill DrSpring Hill37174
$1,500,0002064 Old Hillsboro RdFranklin37064
$810,000Hillsboro Acres Pb 3 Pg 351009 Chapel CtFranklin37069
$1,225,000Bridgemore Village Sec8B Pb 66 Pg 1503140 Pleasantville Brdg RdThompsons Station37179
$1,185,000Westhaven Sec52 Pb 74 Pg 49942 Horizon DrFranklin37064
$786,000Campbell Station Sec 9 Pb 33 Pg 1471183 Mccoury LnSpring Hill37174
$2,000,000Deer Ridge RdPrimm Springs38476
$1,090,000Fieldstone Farms Sec P Pb 12 Pg 126228 Greystone DrFranklin37069
$840,000In-A-Vale Est Sec 2 Pb 7 Pg 249505 Inavale LnBrentwood37027
$1,760,000Windstone Ph 1 Pb 45 Pg 621048 Falling Leaf CirBrentwood37027
$849,900Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1172013 Rose StFranklin37064
$1,550,000Annecy Ph3C Pb 80 Pg 133509 Josephine WayNolensville37135
$870,000Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph15 Pb 72 Pg 1142993 Elkhorn PlaceSpring Hill37174
$1,456,965Fairington Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 1083006 Winterberry DrNolensville37135
$612,500Mckays Mill Sec 17 Pb 34 Pg 191212 Olympia PlFranklin37067
$409,4851067 Mountain View Pvt DrSpring Hill37174
$430,0901069 Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$2,047,000Brentmeade Est Sec 13 Pb 19 Pg 1459185 Brushboro CtBrentwood37027
$645,000Tollgate Village Ph2A Pb 72 Pg 1452099 Tollgate BlvdThompsons Station37179
$766,000Wilkerson Place Ph2C Pb 82 Pg 47698 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$1,617,795High Park Hill Sec4 Rev1 Pb 86 Pg 136025 Elliott Pvt CtArrington37014
$2,279,000Morgan Farms Sec 1 Pb 58 Pg 1311811 Morgan Farms WayBrentwood37027
$1,815,360Kings Chapel Sec15 Rev 1 Pb 85 Pg 1505701 Nola Pvt DrArrington37014
$849,900Westhaven Sec62 Pb 81 Pg 1172007 Rose StFranklin37064
$450,000Sullivan H W Pb 30 Pg 1097312 Aden RdFairview37062
$1,937,075Stephens Valley Sec8 Pb 86 Pg 1247042 Kinderhook RdNashville37221
$590,000Magnolia Place Pb 7 Pg 71015 Del Rio CtFranklin37069
$3,000,000Deerfield Sec 1 Pb 5 Pg 83202 Deerfield LnFranklin37069
$4,600,000Sawyer Bend Est Sec 12864 Sawyer Bend RdFranklin37069
$550,000Bellenfant J W Estate6446 Drumright RdCollege Grove37046
$650,000Westhaven Sec39 Pb 60 Pg 706000 Keats St 102Franklin37064
$709,000Fieldstone Farms Sec E Pb 19 Pg 272018 Belmont CirFranklin37069
$1,495,000Inglehame Farms Sec 8 Pb 46 Pg 921859 Trebor CtBrentwood37027
$875,000Cheswicke Farm Sec 5 Pb 25 Pg 83224 Logans CirFranklin37067
$700,000Echelon Sec1 Pb 66 Pg 1019020 Wenlock LnFranklin37064
$1,370,000Breezeway Section 02 Pb 55 Pg 693611 Herbert DrFranklin37067
$535,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 681723 Stephenson LnSpring Hill37174
$1,679,000Keystone Sec 1 Pb 27 Pg 1191760 Masters DrFranklin37064
$550,0001005 Franklin RdBrentwood37027
$1,250,000Brentmeade Est Sec 1 Pb 9 Pg 97900 Wilson PkBrentwood37027
$416,000Wakefield Sec 1 Pb 37 Pg 11003 Persimmon DrSpring Hill37174
$2,100,000Calistoga Sec1 Pb 84 Pg 561969 Napa DrBrentwood37027
$1,050,000Sullivan Farms Sec D Pb 26 Pg 57213 Lighthouse TerFranklin37064
$1,375,000Stream Valley Sec 1 Pb 46 Pg 101122 Stream Valley BlvdFranklin37064
$288,750Hardison Hills Sec 4 Pb 39 Pg 1421101 Downs Blvd #225Franklin37064
$560,000Hamptons At Campbell Sta Ph2 Pb 65 Pg 114301 Heroit CtSpring Hill37174
$1,250,000High Park Hill Sec3 Pb 82 Pg 525120 High Park Hill Pvt DrArrington37014
$2,279,830Lookaway Farms Sec3 Pb 79 Pg 326048 Lookaway CirFranklin37067
$1,175,000Pine Creek Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 683005 Lilybelle CtArrington37014
$4,200,000Windstone Ph 2 Pb 54 Pg 84855 Windstone BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,402,215Southvale Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1474018 Forestside DrFranklin37064
$1,950,000Kings Chapel Sec 12 Pb 79 Pg 124668 Majestic Meadows DrArrington37014
$810,000Crowne Pointe Sec 9 Pb 35 Pg 243104 Shropshire CtThompsons Station37179
$648,000Gateway Village Sec 2 Rev 1 Pb 52 Pg 1331201 Moher BlvdFranklin37069
$2,298,000Grove Sec9 Pb 66 Pg 1098744 Belladonna DrCollege Grove37046
$1,450,000Cool Springs RdThompsons Station37179
$754,440Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1104064 Penfield DrFranklin37069
$1,350,000Chenoweth Sec 2 Pb 11 Pg 1451014 Lexington DrBrentwood37027
$780,000Westhaven Sec 5 Pb 37 Pg 41206 Pearl StFranklin37064
$754,440Fields @ Reese Farm Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 1104072 Penfield DrFranklin37069
$890,000Mcfarren Neil Sterling And Diane Lynn3651 E Mcewen DrFranklin37067
$483,254Westhaven Sec66 Pb 85 Pg 56520 Drummond StFranklin37064
$419,900Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 851947 Amacher DrSpring Hill37174
$886,500Mckays Mill Sec 13 Pb 31 Pg 601809 Charleston LnFranklin37067
$5,718,774Bcr Consulting Pb 87 Pg 1196261 Lampkins Bridge RdCollege Grove37046
$809,000Fieldstone Farms Sec D-4 Pb 18 Pg 1272408 Manderly TrlFranklin37069
$785,000Golden Meadows Pb 20 Pg 14116 Golden Meadow LnFranklin37067

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