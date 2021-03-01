5 Things to Know About Dave Ramsey

Finance guru, Dave Ramsey, recently put his Franklin home on the market for an asking price of $15 million.
Here are five things to know about Dave Ramsey.
1He’s a Native Tennessean
With so many people moving to Tennessee (especially the Nashville and Franklin areas), it’s unique to find someone born and raised in Tennessee. Dave Ramsey is a native Tennessean, born in Maryville and raised in Antioch. He graduated from Antioch High School. He also attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
2He’s Been Married For Over 35 Years
Ramsey married his wife, Sharon in 1982. They have three children- Daniel, Denise, and Rachel Cruze. who is also an author.
3He Had a Multi-Million Dollar Real Estate Portfolio in His Twenties
At age 26, he had a $4 million real estate portfolio but lost it all by age 30. He then started a radio show titled “The Money Game” in 1992 which became known as “The Dave Ramsey Show” in 1999 where he talks about financial freedom. In 2021, Ramsey was named Radio Executive of the Year for 2020 by Radio Ink.
4The Name of Ramsey’s Financial Group is a Reference to a Bible Verse
Ramsey created the Lampo Financial Group in 1991, then the company rebranded to Ramsey Solutions in 2014. But what does “lampo” mean? A listener asked and Dave explained that “lampo” is a Greek word that means “to give the light of a torch.” Ramsey explained it comes from Matthew 5:15 in the Bible: “Don’t hide your light under a bushel, but put it on a lampstand for all to see.”
5Ramsey Solutions HQ Located in Franklin
Ramsey Solutions moved into a new headquarters in Franklin in 2019. The complex has over 223,000 square feet of space on 47 acres. Currently, a second building is under construction which will give a total of 400,000 square feet. A conference center will also be built on the site.