Dave Ramsey’s Franklin Home For Sale

Dave Ramsey has listed his Franklin home for over $15 million.

Ramsey purchased the 14.4 acres for $1.6 million in 2009 and built his home a year after purchasing the land, reports Nashville Business Journal.

Listed at $15.45 million, the gated hilltop estate sits at an elevation of 1,150 feet, states Redfin. The home is over 13,000 square feet, has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and 6,000 square feet of outdoor living spaces, storage, and attic, according to the listing.

1 of 18

The home also has three garages that can fit up to eight cars. There’s also plenty of outdoor entertaining areas, including a pool.

“The Nashville real estate market is so great right now, Dave and Sharon are taking the opportunity to build on land they own south of the city,” said Ramsey Solutions spokeswoman Megan McConnell to Nashville Business Journal.

About Dave Ramsey

from daveramsey.com

Dave Ramsey formed Ramsey Solutions in 1992 to counsel folks hurting from the results of financial stress. I’ve paid the “stupid tax” (mistakes with dollar signs on the end) so hopefully some of you won’t have to. I wrote the book Financial Peace based on all that Sharon and I had learned, and I began selling it out of my car. With a friend of mine, I started a local radio call-in show called The Money Game, now nationally syndicated as The Ramsey Show.

Our company history is full of landmarks, including six best-sellers on the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Publishers Weekly lists—and we’re not slowing down. Ramsey Solutions now has more than 900 team members and a variety of products and services to help you reach your financial goals.