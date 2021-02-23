Music City Grand Prix Tickets Go On Sale

The Music City Grand Prix announced that three-day general and reserved ticket packages to the inaugural event taking place this summer will go on sale today, February 23, 2021. The international festival of speed and sound roars into Nashville August 6-8, 2021 and will be staged on a temporary 2.17-mile grand prix circuit around and near the Nissan Stadium campus. In addition to a weekend of NTT INDYCAR SERIES, GT America and Trans AM racing, attendees can look forward to the best Nashville has to offer, including live music performances by top artists, best-in-class food experiences, and entertainment that centers on speed in a way only Music City can serve up.

“We are extremely humbled, and appreciative of the support and enthusiasm we have received locally, nationally, and internationally around our event.

We know fans have been eagerly awaiting the chance to purchase tickets for this festival,” said Christian Parker, President of the Music City Grand Prix. “Whether you are a family looking for a fun outing, a music lover, a foodie or a hardcore race enthusiast, there is something for everyone, with a wide variety of affordable pricing options, at the Music City Grand Prix”

Dale Earnhardt Jr., the 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and 15-time NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver, joined the ownership group of the Music City Grand Prix becoming the most recent addition to an elite group of owners that includes GRAMMY Award-winning artist Justin Timberlake.

“I’ve been excited about the Music City Grand Prix since I first heard about it. It will be an incredible event combining great music and racing in one of my all-time favorite cities,” said Earnhardt Jr. “I’m excited to be part of the ownership group for this event and look forward to not only this year’s inaugural event, but to great racing in Nashville for years to come.”

On Tuesday, February 23rd at 10 a.m. CST, fans can purchase Music City Grand Prix three-day ticket packages, starting at $119, and festival add-ons at musiccitygp.com/tickets, Ticketmaster.com or by calling the Tennessee Titans’ ticket office at 615-565-4650.