OBITUARY: Carolyn B. Blankenship

Carylon B. Blankenship, age 75 of Franklin, TN passed away February 10, 2021 at her home of more than 35 years.

Preceded in death by parents, J.D. and Ruby Beard and by her son, Douglas Keith “Taz” Blankenship, who died in an automobile accident in 1987. She is survived by her son, James Kevin Blankenship and his wife, Christina Vaughn Blankenship. Also preceded in death by her brothers, W.H., Harry and George Beard and by sisters, Catherine Beard Gaskill and Cynthia Beard Ford. She is also survived by her brother, Gilbert Beard and by sisters, Christine Beard Sullivan, Connie Beard Corley and Janice Beard Tabor.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021 between the hours of 1:00 and 3:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. No formal memorial service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to WOUNDED WARRIOR PROJECT. No flowers will be accepted. If any flowers arrive, they will be donated. "A mother's heart remembers though all the world forget."