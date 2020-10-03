5 Local Pumpkin Patches and Farms

It’s pumpkin patch season! Picking out a pumpkin is a family tradition for many and these local pumpkin patches and farms offer pumpkins and family fun.
1. The Cooper Trooper Foundation
What: The Cooper Trooper Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to helping families battling childhood cancer. You’ll find pumpkins, gourds, and cornstalks at the Cooper Trooper Pumpkin Patch, but no kids area this year due to COVID.
Note: Due to COVID-19, they will NOT accept cash or checks for purchases. However, they do accept all major credit cards, including contactless payments through apple pay, google pay, etc. They accept cash or checks for donations only. Additionally, donations may be added to a customer’s purchase for your convenience.
Where: Corner of Cool Springs Blvd & Mallory Lane (in front of Walgreens)
When: Opening day is Monday, October 5 through Oct 31: Monday – Friday 10am – 7pm; Saturday 9am – 8pm and Sunday 10am – 7pm.
2. Gentry Farm
What: The seventh-generation farm has been owned by the Gentry family for over 165 years. In the fall, they have a pick-your-own pumpkin patch and huge activity area.
Note: For 2020, the farm activity area will be open in October for pre-purchased ticket holders at limited capacity with a modified activity area. Face-masks should be worn when social distancing is not possible (Ages 13+). They ask you do not visit if you are experiencing a fever, persistent cough or are feeling sick. Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the farm and guests are encouraged to use often.
Admission must be pre-purchased online this year. Purchase your ticket here. Free parking
Where: 1974 New Hwy 96 W, Franklin, TN
When: Weekends only now through Oct 28 – Saturdays 9a-5p & Sundays 1p-5p
3. Wilson Family Farm
What: You can purchase already picked varieties of pumpkins at the Wilson Family Farm market. Also available are hay bales and cornstalks, hayrides, and a corn maze Admission is $10 per person (2 and under free).
Note: They will be taking temperatures at admission, anyone with a fever will not be allowed inside. If you have been experiencing COVID-like symptoms, Wilson Family Farm asks people to follow CDC protocol and self-isolate at home. As per Williamson County guidelines, masks are not mandatory. They do ask that when it is impossible to social distance (hayride for example) that you sit with your family group.
Where: 4809 Byrd Lane, College Grove
When: Saturdays and Sundays 10 am-5 pm through October
4. Lucky Ladd Farms
What: Lucky Ladd’s biggest event of the year is when the pumpkin patch field opens for picking. Pumpkins are available now through Oct 27th and Lucky Ladd Farms has more than 10 varieties of pumpkins. You and your family can also check out other fun fall festivities including pumpkin carving contests, the Giant Pumpkin Slingshots, Pumpkin Hollar a family-friendly after-dark attraction and the Pumpkin Patch Princess and Corn Maze King Pageant. Admission is $13.99 for adults, $11.99 for children age 2-12, and kids under 2 receive free admission.
Note: Limited daily attendance means MUCH FEWER tickets will be available, they’ve cut the crowds by 50 percent. Implemented timed-ticketing at admissions to reduce long lines and disperse crowds more quickly, but once checked in you can still stay and play until close.
Lucky Ladd strongly encourages guests to purchase tickets online in advance of your visit. This is the only way to guarantee your spot and entry. Should they reach capacity and sell out a time-slot online then walk-up guests at the gate will have to wait to enter until the next available time slot opens. Should they sell out online for the day, then walk-up guests will need to be prepared to reschedule their visit for another time.
Purchase tickets online here.
Pumpkin Pricing
Pumpkin prices start as low as $.75 for mini pumpkins and go up to $30 for prize-winning giant pumpkins. Depending on size, pie pumpkins range from $2.00 to $6.00; and Jack-O-Lanterns, the most popular carving pumpkins, range from $4.50 to $10.00.
Where: 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville (south of Nashville, half-way between Franklin and Murfreesboro.)
When: Now through Nov. 1 Wed-Sat 10am to 6pm, Sun 12pm to pm
5. Keller’s Farm
What: After hosting friends and family for years, Keller’s decided to open their farm to the public in the fall, calling it Keller’s Corny Country pumpkin patch. It offers a place for families to gather, pick pumpkins, and enjoy the outdoors. Admission is $10 for 2 and over.
Where: 542 Fire Tower Road, Dickson
When: Opens Saturday, Oct 3 – Oct 31 from, Friday- Saturday 10 am – 5 pm, Sunday 11 am – 4 pm.