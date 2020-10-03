5 Local Pumpkin Patches and Farms

4. Lucky Ladd Farms

What: Lucky Ladd’s biggest event of the year is when the pumpkin patch field opens for picking. Pumpkins are available now through Oct 27th and Lucky Ladd Farms has more than 10 varieties of pumpkins. You and your family can also check out other fun fall festivities including pumpkin carving contests, the Giant Pumpkin Slingshots, Pumpkin Hollar a family-friendly after-dark attraction and the Pumpkin Patch Princess and Corn Maze King Pageant. Admission is $13.99 for adults, $11.99 for children age 2-12, and kids under 2 receive free admission.

Note: Limited daily attendance means MUCH FEWER tickets will be available, they’ve cut the crowds by 50 percent. Implemented timed-ticketing at admissions to reduce long lines and disperse crowds more quickly, but once checked in you can still stay and play until close.

Lucky Ladd strongly encourages guests to purchase tickets online in advance of your visit. This is the only way to guarantee your spot and entry. Should they reach capacity and sell out a time-slot online then walk-up guests at the gate will have to wait to enter until the next available time slot opens. Should they sell out online for the day, then walk-up guests will need to be prepared to reschedule their visit for another time.

Purchase tickets online here.

Pumpkin Pricing

Pumpkin prices start as low as $.75 for mini pumpkins and go up to $30 for prize-winning giant pumpkins. Depending on size, pie pumpkins range from $2.00 to $6.00; and Jack-O-Lanterns, the most popular carving pumpkins, range from $4.50 to $10.00.

Where: 4374 Rocky Glade Road, Eagleville (south of Nashville, half-way between Franklin and Murfreesboro.)

When: Now through Nov. 1 Wed-Sat 10am to 6pm, Sun 12pm to pm