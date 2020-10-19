Brentwood City Manager Appointed to National Law Enforcement Accreditation Organization

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., or CALEA, recently announced the appointment of three new Commissioners, including Brentwood City Manager Kirk Bednar. Others appointed along with Bednar were Sheriff John Samaniego, of Shelby County (AL) Sheriff’s Office and Director Renee Gordon, Alexandria (VA) Department of Emergency Communications.

CALEA was created in 1979 as a credentialing authority through the joint efforts of law enforcement’s major executive associations: International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP); National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE); National Sheriffs’ Association (NSA); and the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF). The purpose of CALEA’s Accreditation Programs is to improve the delivery of public safety services, primarily by: maintaining a body of standards, developed by public safety practitioners, covering a wide range of up-to-date public safety initiatives; establishing and administering an accreditation process; and recognizing professional excellence.

The Brentwood Police Department has been CALEA accredited since 1989. Brentwood Police Chief Jeff Hughes, who has been involved with CALEA for twenty years, explained “there are only 21 sitting CALEA Commissioners at any one time, so being selected to serve as one of the twenty-one for this program that serves the USA, Canada, Mexico and beyond speaks for itself.”

Bednar said, “In Brentwood I have seen firsthand the benefit of accreditation for public safety agencies. It is an honor to be asked to serve on the CALEA Commission, and I look forward to assisting in the development and application of standards to address the changing needs and expectations of law enforcement agencies across the United States and internationally.”

Brentwood City Commissioners were pleased to learn the news. Commissioner Regina Smithson said, “I have always been proud of the things Kirk does for Brentwood and the way he works with staff, commissioners and the residents. I also know extra positions like this will take more of his time, but we thank him for continuing to represent Brentwood so professionally.” Commissioner Susannah Macmillan said, “what a well-deserved honor and our City is so successful in large part due to the excellent leadership at the top.”

Bednar has held his current position in Brentwood since 2013, and prior to that he served as the Assistant City Manager. He also has professional experience as a municipal management consultant with the University of Tennessee’s Municipal Technical Advisory Service. He holds a Master of Public Affairs from Indiana University and is a graduate of Augustana College, where he attained a Bachelor of Arts in Public Administration.